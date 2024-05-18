Bleacher Report leaves Vikings out of 2024 playoff predictions

The NFC North is expected to be one of the toughest divisions in football in 2024. However, three of the four teams in it are expected to make the playoffs.

The one being left out? The Minnesota Vikings. Bleacher Report posted their playoff predictions on Friday and, for the most part, didn’t leave much to being egregiously wrong.

Now, before we throw our arms up and ask, “Why?” It is important to remember the landscape in which the team is making its way through in 2024. The entire division made improvements, including two with moves at the quarterback position, making this division full of what can be seen as complete teams.

For the Vikings, 2024 is going to be a learning year for many of their younger talent, but especially for quarterback J.J. McCarthy. We aren’t sure when or if we will see him this upcoming season, which leads to more concerns if Sam Darnold is to remain under center for an extended time.

The Lions and Packers making the playoffs makes sense. The Bears have a leg up on the Vikings for now, but if Caleb Williams struggles, that could give them a window of opportunity to break through.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire