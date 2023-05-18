Bleacher Report hands out grade for Colts’ offseason

Free Agency, Trade Grade: C+

Draft Grade: A-

EC Project: Having a Plan for a Rookie QB

Overall Grade: B

The Indianapolis Colts weren’t especially active in the early stages of free agency. They added players like Samson Ebukam, Taven Bryan and Isaiah McKenzie while losing the likes of Bobby Okereke, Parris Cambell and Brandon Facyson.

The Colts also got a mere fifth-round pick for cornerback Stephon Gilmore and overpaid for kicker Matt Gay at $22.5 million for four years.

What Indianapolis did well was set the stage for a rookie quarterback. It hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as head coach and brought in Philly’s former understudy in quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Steichen helped Jalen Hurts grow into a viable MVP candidate in Philadelphia, and Minshew has proved himself to be a quality bridge and spot starter (career passer rating of 93.1).

Then, Indy either pivoted at the last minute or pulled off one of the best pre-draft smokescreens in recent memory. All the buzz indicated that the Colts wanted Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at No. 3 overall, but the Colts instead took Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

Richardson has the physical tools to be an elite dual-threat at the next level, not unlike Hurts. He’s a 6’4″, 244-pound quarterback with 4.43-second speed, good pocket awareness and a cannon of a right arm.

After two years of working with Hurts, Steichen is the perfect coach to unlock Richardson’s potential. And if Richardson isn’t ready to start from day one, the Colts can still field a functional offense with Minshew.

If star running back Jonathan Taylor can stay healthy, Indianapolis could even be surprisingly relevant in the AFC South this season.