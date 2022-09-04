Bleacher Report grades Ravens’ 2022 draft class

The Baltimore Ravens put together an 11-player rookie class in the 2022 NFL draft, mixing some of the best players available on the board with needs that they needed to address. It resulted in a talented group, with multiple players expected to contribute in a big way during their first professional seaosn.

When grading each NFL team’s 2022 draft class, Maurice Moten of Bleacher Report gave an extremely high grade to the team, bestowing an A on the bunch. When explaining his decision, Moten talked about both of Baltimore’s first-round selections.

“Hamilton can cover space on the back end or step into the box for run support. He had a decent preseason, logging five tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery…The Ravens should exercise patience with Linderbaum, who battled a foot injury that sidelined him for a stretch during training camp. Rookies need every possible rep through their first offseason, so the Iowa product may come along slowly this year. Yet he expects to be 100 percent and play Week 1.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire