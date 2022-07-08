Bleacher Report re-grades Giants’ 2017 draft haul

We’re five years down the road on the 2017 NFL draft and it’s more than enough time for pundits to go back and re-grade that draft class.

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report did just that. New York Giants fans will be surprised when they see that this class – although all have moved on – wasn’t that bad.

Moton grades the class a B-, which is surprising considering there are no “roster cornerstone” in the six-player group of tight end Evan Engram, defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, quarterback Davis Webb, running back Wayne Gallman, defensive end Avery Moss and offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty.

Engram became a Pro Bowler after years of inconsistency and painful drops but it wasn’t enough for incoming general manager Joe Schoen. He was signed by Jacksonville this offseason.

Tomlinson had a solid four years with the Giants, starting every game but was not re-signed and was quickly scooped up by Minnesota.

Webb is actually back with the Giants after stints with the Jets and Buffalo. He is their third-string quarterback and is only here due to his knowledge of new head coach Brian Daboll’s offense.

Gallman played well as a committee back for the Giants but he bounced around with three teams last year and is currently a free agent. Moss and Bisnowaty both had short NFL careers.

Related

Daniel Jones' potentially big pay day on the line in 2022 The NFL's top 13 safeties Giants' Leonard Williams an honorable mention in ESPN's DT rankings

List