Bleacher Report explains picking Texas to win the Big 12 conference

Bleacher Report is buying the Longhorns in a more realistic way. While some are projecting Texas to the College Football Playoff, the site simply states the team can win its conference.

College football analyst David Kenyon detailed why the program could not only make its first conference title game since 2018, but leave with a win.

I am not rushing to crown the Longhorns as a national championship threat. That can only happen if Texas beats Alabama and drops a single Big 12 contest or loses to Bama and avoids any conference loss. I do not believe that will be reality in 2023.

Kenyon believes the conference could be in store for several upsets which would end any aspirations of making the national semifinals. For that reason, he stops short of a playoff prediction. Nevertheless, he outlines why he has Texas winning the league.

Texas, though, should be excited for a healthy Quinn Ewers and high-upside receiving corps. Perhaps more importantly, the defense made considerable improvements under first-year coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

The college football writer identifies Kansas State and Oklahoma as the team’s primary challengers for the conference in 2023. Texas will host Kansas State on Nov. 4 after taking on Oklahoma on Oct. 7 in Dallas.

