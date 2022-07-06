Bleacher Report expects Ravens RB to explode into stardom in 2022

The Baltimore Ravens had to pivot quickly at the running back position after J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all suffered season-ending injuries just before the year began. The team signed veterans Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell.

Baltimore seems to be hopeful that Dobbins and Edwards will be ready to start the 2022 season, but with so much unknown it’s unclear when either will be ready to return. However, when listing out one player at every position that will explode into stardom in 2022, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report put Dobbins as his choice for running back, discussing his phenomenal rookie season.

A year ago, plenty of articles like this pegged J.K. Dobbins of the Baltimore Ravens as the next big thing at running back. As a rookie in 2020, the former Ohio State star averaged six yards a carry and scored nine rushing touchdowns on just 134 carries. A second-year breakout was a fait accompli…At least, until Dobbins tore his ACL in Baltimore’s last preseason game and missed the entire 2021 season.

He also talked about how the Ravens could go back to their run-heavy style of offense.

If the trade that sent wide receiver Marquise Brown to Arizona is any indication, the Ravens are headed back to their run-heavy ways in 2022. With a healthy Dobbins likely to lead the team in carries, that big season so many saw coming may just be a year late.

When Dobbins is at full strength, he’s expected to command plenty of touches, even with Edwards in the fold. He has great contact balance, is a hard runner with a nose for the end zone, and should also be more involved as a pass catcher this season, setting him up for a potential Comeback Player of the Year bid.