Bleacher Report discusses if Texas can make the playoff in 2024

The Texas Longhorns face an important first season in the Southeastern Conference in 2024. How they fare could set them up for long-term success or set them back in perception.

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon discussed whether or not Texas will make the playoff in 2024. Kenyon likes the Longhorns’ chances.

“Whether the Horns defeat Michigan in early September is basically the lone question about if they’ll start 5-0. The following back-to-back against rival Oklahoma and top-ranked Georgia is an enormous two-week stretch, of course. Yet down the stretch, the schedule looks pretty nice. Kentucky and Texas A&M shouldn’t be taken for granted in late November, but Texas has a definite path to double-digit victories.”

The season seems to hinge on how Texas fares in its 50-50 matchups. Those games appear to be Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas A&M away from home. The Longhorns need to go 2-1 against those three opponents to make the College Football Playoff assuming Texas loses to Georgia.

Texas is set up to return to the playoff in 2024. The season will reveal if the team can sustain good performance against top competition.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire