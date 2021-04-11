Bleacher Report: Colts’ biggest red flag entering draft is left tackle

As the 2021 NFL draft approaches, finding the biggest needs for the Indianapolis Colts isn’t all that difficult to do. Some might differ in their opinions, but there are two positions that stick out the most when it comes to Chris Ballard’s team.

You will have one faction of Colts fans and analysts who will say the edge rusher position is the biggest need and red flag entering the draft. The other side will say the left tackle position and finding Anthony Castonzo’s replacement is the biggest need.

Consider Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox in the latter group as he listed the blindside as being the Colts’ biggest red flag entering the draft.

The Indianapolis Colts have a new starting quarterback in Carson Wentz, and the organization will likely give him a chance to prove himself over the long term. Head coach Frank Reich knows Wentz well from their time together with the Philadelphia Eagles and should know how to get the most out of him. However, if Wentz is to succeed in Indy, the Colts will have to find an answer at left tackle. Longtime starter Anthony Castonzo retired this offseason, leaving a huge hole on Wentz’s blind side. The Colts did bring in Julie’n Davenport and Sam Tevi, but neither has been a reliable long-term starter. Davenport played just 52 offensive snaps last season, while Tevi has only spent one year on the left side. This is an issue the Colts will likely look to address early in the draft. But until a new franchise left tackle is uncovered, it’s a serious red flag for both Wentz and the Colts.

There is a strong argument for both sides. The Colts won’t get anywhere significant if the pass rush fails to improve and they are taking a big risk on the development of their young edge rushers in Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu and Tyquan Lewis.

But with such a strong offensive tackle class, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Colts took advantage of it. Securing the offensive line with a team-controlled contract at left tackle would be great for Indy, especially as Carson Wentz looks to get acquainted with his new team.

The Colts have a lot of navigating to do with their first-round pick but it could very well come down to an offensive tackle being the highest player on their board, thus, going with the position at No. 21 overall.

