Bleacher Report calls Ravens ‘overhyped’

“In April, Baltimore signed wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who hasn’t played since Super Bowl 56. He’s coming off his second ACL tear in three years. The 30-year-old receiver must build a rapport with Jackson while knocking off a lot of rust…Wide receiver Rashod Bateman will also have to work himself back into playing shape. He suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in October of last year. The third-year receiver missed spring practices after taking a cortisone-type shot in his foot. In two seasons, Bateman has missed 16 games…Rookie wideout Zay Flowers has an obvious learning curve in a transition from college to the pros. He’s an explosive playmaker, but Monken may need some time to figure out how to fully unlock his dynamic skill set…Remember, the Ravens defense had its hiccups under a new coordinator last year…After a year on the college level at Michigan, Mike MacDonald went back to Baltimore where he served as an intern, defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and linebackers coach, but he didn’t have a seamless return…The Ravens finished with the 26th-ranked pass defense. They’re going into the upcoming campaign without their 2022 sack leader, Justin Houston, which raises questions about the defensive unit in 2023…Between wholesale changes on offense and question marks on defense, the Ravens’ playoff buzz should come with healthy skepticism.”