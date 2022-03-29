Bleacher Report believes Texas will upset Oklahoma this fall

With the return of Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy, along with the addition of a strong group of transfers and a talented recruiting class, the 2022 Texas football hype train has already left the station.

The offense has the chance to be one of the most explosive in the nation. The winner of the quarterback battle between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers will have no shortage of weapons to work with.

The defense on the other hand is facing many question marks. The Longhorns need to clean up the missed tackles and find a way to pressure the quarterback at a much higher rate. Getting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and defensive back D’shawn Jamison back for another season adds much-needed experience and leadership to that side of the ball.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Shepard picked Texas to take down the Oklahoma Sooners in his “way-too-early college football upset picks.”

The Red River Showdown is routinely wacky, and even though the Sooners have won the past four, three of those were by one possession. The Horns have the offensive firepower to break through, which would constitute a mini-upset. It also could catapult them into the Big 12 title conversation.

A win over Oklahoma would do wonders for Steve Sarkisian in his second year as well as help Texas reach the Big 12 championship game for the first time since 2018.