Bleacher Report believes this Ravens OLB is a candidate to make first Pro Bowl in 2022

The Baltimore Ravens have numerous players that can make an impact on either side of the ball. The team has so much talent that there are bound to be multiple contributors that earn Pro Bowl nods, something that Baltimore has become used to over the course of their franchise history.

In an article published by Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report, he named the best eight candidates to make their first Pro Bowl in 2022. One of the eight players he chose was Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. When explaining why Oweh was a favorite, Wharton credited the outside linebacker with his ability to get pressure on quarterbacks, as he generated 33 tackles, five sacks, and three forced fumbles in 15 games during his rookie season.

“Oweh rewarded Baltimore with five sacks and three forced fumbles despite only two starts in 15 appearances as a rookie last year. Pro Football Focus named him to its All-Rookie Team as he led the first-year players with 49 quarterback pressures and 10 quarterback hits.”

Oweh had no sacks during his final season in college at Penn State, causing many to question why the Ravens chose him at No. 31 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. However, he had a very solid rookie season, and has the potential to be one of the better outside linebackers in the NFL as he continues to build on an already impressive resumé. Oweh is now the No. 1 outside linebacker on the Baltimore defense, and with that comes added responsibility. He seems up to the task, and he’ll hopefully have a breakout second year as a professional.