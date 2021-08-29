Bleacher Report’s Adam Kramer makes CFB predictions: Loving Georgia
NCAA.com’s Michella Chester chatted with Bleacher Report’s Adam Kramer to go over his five predictions for the upcoming season.
They discussed:
Heisman finalists
Surprise teams
Biggest game of the season
Bold prediction
CFP teams/national champion
Georgia was present in three of five topics.
Heisman finalists:
Kramer included UGA quarterback J.T. Daniels as one his four finalists. Daniels was joined by Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler and Texas running back Bijan Robinson.
Last year, Daniels transferred in late and got injured, but when he played, he played well. With a lot of talent around him, Daniels should see his name in the Heisman conversation all year.
2021’s game of the year:
Kramer has Georgia’s season-opening showdown with Clemson as one of his two game of the year picks.
The Bulldogs and Tigers are two of the best recruiting teams in the country, with rosters featuring dozens of players who will be on NFL sidelines in the near future. There are great quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive players across the board. If you like watching great athletes perform, this is the game for you.
Alabama-Texas A&M was his other game.
CFP teams and national champion:
Kramer predicts Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas will make the playoff.
He has the Bulldogs winning it all.
Georgia will win this year’s College Football Playoff Championship. The Bulldogs have all the talent and resources to take the next step. Once Georgia gets past the first game, it will enter an SEC with multiple teams in rebuilding mode, including Alabama. This Georgia team is good in so many places, especially quarterback. With J.T. Daniels, it has found its quarterback that can take them to the next level.