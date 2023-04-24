Blazing Sevens out of Kentucky Derby, Jace’s Road gets in

kentucky derby jace's road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blazing Sevens has been withdrawn from the Kentucky Derby, allowing Jace’s Road into the 20-horse field for the 149th running on May 6 at Churchill Downs.

The Chad Brown-trained colt was tied for 17th with 46 points after his third-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass at Keeneland on April 8. Blazing Sevens was scheduled to arrive from Lexington on Monday before defecting Sunday.

Jace’s Road (45 points) placement gives Louisville-born trainer Brad Cox four Derby entries, with third-place Angel of Empire (154), Hit Show (60) and Verifying (54), which finished 5¾ lengths ahead of Blazing Sevens in the Blue Grass. Jace’s Road has two wins in six starts, including the Gun Runner Stakes at Fair Grounds in December, and is coming off his second third-place run in the Louisiana Derby on March 25.

Shidabhuti has also been withdrawn from the Kentucky Oaks for 3-year-old fillies on May 5. The draw for the Derby and Oaks with post positions and odds is May 1.

