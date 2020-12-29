Blazers vs. Lakers highlights: Damian Lillard scores 31 to beat the Lakers

Playing the second game of a back-to-back on Monday night against the Blazers, the Lakers fell to 2-2 on the season after being outscored by nine in the final quarter to lose 115-107.

The Lakers led by one after three quarters, but the Blazers’ impressive performance in the fourth snapped an incredible Lakers streak of 59 consecutive wins when leading to start the final quarter. Blazers star Damian Lillard led Portland with 31 points, and sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr. added 28 off the bench, including seven threes.

It was an off night for Anthony Davis, who returned to the Lakers lineup after missing time with a calf injury but scored just 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Kyle Kuzma had a cold shooting night, and the Lakers got just 23 points from their bench in the loss.

Here are the highlights from Monday’s game.