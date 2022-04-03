Blazers tried to trade for Jerami Grant at the deadline

Part of the reason Portland continues to be regarded as a determined future trade suitor for Detroit’s Jerami Grant stems from persistent rumbles that the Trail Blazers tried to get Grant at the trade deadline in February after completing their CJ McCollum trade to New Orleans. The Pistons rebuffed those pitches, apparently wanting more than the Blazers could package at that stage in an offer said to feature Josh Hart and draft compensation.

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons injury report for Sunday at #Pacers:

Cade Cunningham (hip soreness) is questionable and Cory Joseph (back) is doubtful.

Marvin Bagley III (hip strain), Hamidou Diallo (finger) and

Jerami Grant (calf strain) remain OUT. – 6:02 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart haven’t played since the first quarter. Jerami Grant, Marvin Bagley III, Kelly Olynyk, Hamidou Diallo and Cory Joseph are all out.

The Pistons are still leading OKC by 20. I don’t want to hear any complaints about tanking lol – 9:33 PM

James Edwards on Jerami Grant’s future: I think a lottery pick would be the kind of sweetener that would do it (get Detroit to trade Grant). Portland is obviously heading towards that trajectory. It wasn’t all the way clear at that point at the deadline. Troy was in no rush to get something done at the deadline. My gut tells me that Portland really makes a legitimate push and goes and gets Jerami. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to seriously pursue Pistons forward Jerami Grant in the offseason, sources said. Armed with the Pelicans’ 2022 first-round draft selection, the Trail Blazers will explore offering the pick should it fall between Nos. 5 and 14 in the June draft. If the pick does not fall in that range and convey to Portland this offseason, the organization’s package falls behind competing teams that are chasing Detroit’s versatile forward. Grant is eligible for a four-year, $112 million contract extension in the offseason. -via The Athletic / March 21, 2022

Rod Beard: #Pistons Jerami Grant said he talked to GM Troy Weaver and he was told well before the deadline that he’d remain in Detroit: “I’m a Piston. It’s what I want to do.” -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / February 10, 2022