Blazers targeting Miles Bridges in free agency?

Where could Portland turn in free agency? During the season, at least one prominent member of the organization viewed Miles Bridges as a target for the club. Cody Martin was also viewed as a target during the season. Both Bridges and Martin are restricted free agents. So the Hornets would have the right to match any offer either player signs with another team.

Mitch Kupchak addressed a number of things today including James Borrego, the search for a successor, his own future, Miles Bridges, the offseason and more.

Mitch Kupchak on Miles Bridges: “Our intention is to keep Miles long-term, yes. He’s a big part of our future.” – 2:31 PM

Miles Bridges enters the offseason as one of the top free agents on the market. He’s currently sixth overall on our HoopsHype free-agent rankings. Four NBA executives told me he could earn $25 million annually or more in free agency. If there becomes a bidding war for Bridges, he could get a max contract. One executive told me, “Bridges will get close to, if not the max, at this point. He’s 23 years old and a big wing. Those guys are so rare. If Portland can’t trade for Jerami Grant, they’ll probably look in Bridges’ direction. These teams with cap space that are debating where to spend money would probably go for a young wing. They’re hard guys to get. I think he’s getting $25 million to the max annually.” -via HoopsHype / May 5, 2022

Another executive said, “I can see Bridges getting $25 million or more. He’s got leverage now. The teams that have room are teams that’ll have interest in Miles. Rich Paul can figure out a team to give him an offer that Charlotte would have to match.” He added, “Bridges has to fit your style. He’s improved so much as a perimeter shooter. I think he’s a two-way guy. I like his athleticism in transition. He’s got a pretty good IQ. He and LaMelo Ball have a good thing going. So many of their assists are instinctual where the defender isn’t looking, and Miles back cuts around him and gets an alley-oop. I can see LaMelo saying he wants the team to keep him.” -via HoopsHype / May 5, 2022

“My mom loves it here, my kids love it here,” Bridges said Thursday after the Hornets’ offseason began following Wednesday night’s loss to Atlanta. “Charlotte has really taken me in and brought me in. I got drafted as a 20-year-old kid. And for me to grow up here and for everybody to embrace me like they have, that’s something I’ll never forget. Especially going into the contract season. “Charlotte took me in as a 20-year-old kid, and now I’m a 24-year-old man, and I love it here.” -via Charlotte Observer / April 15, 2022