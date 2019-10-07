Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is part of the Raiders' faithful, despite sometimes being frustrated as a fan.

The Oakland native has done it all from trying to recruit Le'Veon Bell to the Raiders to even sporting some permanent ink on his forearm to show his support. And recently, he gave some much-deserved love to rookie running back Josh Jacobs:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jacobs told the media after Sunday's 24-21 victory over the Chicago Bears that he wanted to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so it appears they're both on the same page.

The Raiders' young tailback totaled 143 yards and two touchdowns in London and he's not going anywhere. Week after week, he has proven himself to be more than just a piece of the Khalil Mack trade.

Lillard has taken notice -- and so did Jacobs' own teammates. Especially offensive tackle Trent Brown.

[RELATED: Raiders rookies shine bright vs. Bears]

"That mother-f---er can run the ball," Brown said after the victory.

Game recognize game.

Blazers star Damian Lillard believes Josh Jacobs will be 'Raider great' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area