Blazers players frustrated with Chauncey Billups?

Portland has now dropped six of its last seven games. Multiple league sources with knowledge of the situation cited player frustration with Billups’ coaching demeanor and the team’s offensive system.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups says he’s talked a lot with Joe Cronin since Neil Olshey’s firing and is hopeful they’ll be “aligned” on the direction of the roster going forward. – 12:45 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

A very different Chauncey Billups than the last few games: “Guys played hard, man. That’s what it’s all about. You play hard and see what happens. We did that tonight. As shorthanded as we were, we had opportunities to win that game. That’s all you ever want.” – 12:40 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Blazers down just 77-74 at the end of the third quarter. This group is giving Billups the type of fight and effort he asks for. – 11:51 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

What’d Chauncey call PG? Slippery.

Yeah. – 11:47 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Looks like Billups figured out this half that he should stagger the two players who can actually dribble.

Clippers also seem weirdly reluctant to double Jusuf Nurkic even though he’s murdering them in post and Blazers have two non-shooters out there. – 11:46 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Chauncey Billups is going to Nurkic inside like he’s a running back in a blizzard.

Clippers lose the lead after Nurkic bulldozes Zubac yet again. No one makes Zu look undersized like Nurk does.

Tie game at 62-62, 7:05 left in third quarter. Nurkic has 19 on 8/10 FGs. – 11:35 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Blazers 49, Clippers 48 | Half | Chauncey’s reserves are playing hard tonight.

And the Clips are shooting 39% (they’re 8 for 14 in the paint, but 10 for 33 otherwise) and so they’re getting outscored 28-16 in the paint. Just 18 of Portland’s 43 shots have come outside the paint. – 11:14 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Chauncey Billups said he chatted with Ty Lue last night about “our team, what we’re going through, what they’re going through — obviously he’s been through a ton in his career… I always like to lean on guys like him.” – 8:25 PM

Story continues

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Chauncey Billups says that he “hopes” CJ McCollum (rib) plays tonight, but that he’s not sure. – 8:24 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Billups: “We’re hoping CJ plays, but right now we’re not sure.” Also notes, it’s hard playing with Dame and Ant, who both will be out. – 8:24 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Chauncey Billups to @BSieman (whom he calls “Vitamin B”) “As a player, you can challenge dudes in ways that coach maybe can’t, ya know? Not really care where it goes…as coach, gotta be concerned about so many other things, you gotta be careful about how you challenge people…” – 8:18 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Tensions are reportedly rising in Portland with Damian Lillard and players frustrated.



@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine are not blaming new Head Coach Chauncey Billups for the struggles #RipCity pic.twitter.com/MEIjc9O0MX – 12:34 PM

More on this storyline

Over the weekend, Lillard, Billups and Cronin sat down for their first organized meeting, according to one source with knowledge of the situation, to discuss the next steps for a franchise that has greater visions than struggling to make the playoffs. -via Bleacher Report / December 7, 2021

Damian Lillard: These mfs love drama too damn much. -via Twitter / December 7, 2021

Tommy Beer: “In recent weeks, sources say Lillard has grown frustrated with the team’s play and tension appears to be on the rise between the players and Billups.” sources say Lillard has grown frustrated with the team’s play and tension appears to be on the rise between the players and Billups.” OGToni3: Lmao when will y’all learn to not report this shit if @Dame_Lillard ain’t said it directly ? Damian Lillard: These mfs love drama too damn much. -via Twitter @Dame_Lillard / December 6, 2021