Blazers Outsiders: Should the Blazers retire Roy's No.7?

The Blazers traded Caleb Swanigan to the Sacramento Kings at the trade deadline, swapping the second-year big man for Skal Labissiere. The trade itself was just a trade of project players, but what followed is what has grabbed the interest of Blazers fans.

According to NBA reporter Sean Highkin, Labissiere asked the Blazers if he could wear No.7, but the Blazers quickly shot him down. No, the No.7 isn't retired, but it is sacred - It was the number worn by Brandon Roy.

So the question is, should the Blazers retire No.7?

Is this really a question?

Some people out there say no. They argue that Roy only played five seasons in Portland. They argue that he never won them a championship. They argue to argue.

The fact of the matter is Roy is one of the greatest players to wear the red and black. While he never won a championship with the Blazers, or took them deep in the playoffs for that matter, he did something far greater given the time in history - He rescued Portland from the Jail Blazers era.

The year prior to Roy's arrival the Blazers finished with a 21-61 record, their worst record since the 1972-73 season when they also went 21-61, and their second-worst season in franchise history.

Players like Sebastian Telfair, Darius Miles, Ruben Patterson, and Zach Randolph continued to have issues on and off the court, and attendance was at an all-time low.

Then Roy came along. He took over as a leader and face of the franchise from day one. He won NBA Rookie of the Year, turned the league on its head, and ushered in a new era.

In his third season all remnants of the Jail Blazers were gone, and after hitting the lowest of lows prior to his arrival, the Blazers were now riding high. Roy led the team to a 54-28 record in 2008-2009, tied for the fifth best record in team history. In 2009-2010 the Blazers once again won 50 games, making it just the third time in franchise history Portland had back-to-back 50 win seasons.

Unfortunately, the Blazers lost in the first round of the playoffs in both of those seasons, but Roy's status as the franchise savior was already set in stone. He could do no wrong.

The quick rise of Roy and the Blazers came to a screeching halt in 2011 Roy's knee problems forced him to retire before he ever hit his prime. Roy would try to come back in 2012-2013 with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but played just five games before walking away from the game for good.

Roy's time in Rip City was short, but his impact will last a lifetime. Roy will forever be known as the man that helped save the franchise. For that, his No.7 is untouchable.

The Blazers know it. That's why they wouldn't give it to Labissiere. Should they retire it and hang it in the rafters where it belongs? Absolutely.

There is something so special about the No.7 that I would be fine if no Blazers player ever wore it again.



No.7 was Roy's then. It's Roy's now. It's Roy's forever.

