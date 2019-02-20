The Blazers look different, but are they better? originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

This is the third of a three part All-Star Break feature series.

Read part 1 on how this Blazers season will be defined on Portland's success in the postseason.

Read part 2 on Damian Lillard's will to win.

Damian Lillard had to run to do a radio hit, but he had time for one last question after practice wrapped up in early February.

"Are the Trail Blazers more equipped to make a deep playoff run than they have been in past?"

He intercepted the question like a lazy cross court pass.

"I think any time you remain the same, you keep a group together and come back after you go through something like that together," he said, alluding to last season's playoff sweep. "If you can hold it together you're going to be better equipped going forward because we've been through it."

Lillard was touting Portland's continuity, a buzzword that can sound like experience or staleness depending on the ear.

But after trading for Rodney Hood and signing Enes Kanter, the Blazers have clearly admitted that continuity could only take this team so far. The final 25 games of the regular season should be sponsored by a new term: Configuration, as in how to fit together all the moving parts on an increasingly deep roster.

Neil Olshey went bargain shopping at the deadline, turning a couple of fringe players into two rotation mainstays. Hood is averaging 23 minutes a game in four games with the Blazers and offers an intriguing option at either forward spot. Kanter is likely headed for about 20 a night as the backup center, and should provide some offensive punch to Portland's frontline. There is simply a numbers crunch, which will leave someone left watching most nights.

No matter how the minutes shake out, it's clear this is the deepest and most versatile roster the Blazers have had in the post-LaMarcus Aldridge era. Jusuf Nurkic is playing the best basketball of his career, Jake Layman looks like a legit NBA scorer, throw in Hood and Kanter and it's obvious the Blazers have upgraded Lillard's supporting cast. Terry Stotts now has more options and more combinations to work with, a strength that reads more like a challenge.

The endless rotation questions have already touched a nerve with Stotts, who bristled at a relatively innocuous query about his starting lineup just before the All-Star break, and that was before the team signed Kanter. His in-game decisions will likely serve as his best answers. But with home court advantage on the line during the stretch run, Stotts doesn't have the luxury to spend too much time experimenting with his new look roster.

Who plays and when certainly matters, but the rotation questions miss the larger point. The Blazers made a two solid and essentially risk-free moves in an effort to upgrade the roster. However those additions may not have answered the fundamental questions this team faces.

Do the Blazers have an answer -- or a lineup -- that can respond when the inevitable double teams envelope Lillard in the playoffs? And on the other side of the floor, is there a combination on the roster that can consistently get enough stops against elite competition?

That's why configuration has surpassed continuity in the Blazers vocabulary hierarchy. The Blazers have options. Next they'll need answers.