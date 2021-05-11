Blazers honor Carmelo Anthony with custom ‘10th’ basketball hoop originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Portland Trail Blazers took the opportunity during practice to celebrate future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony and his recent achievement

Last Tuesday, Anthony reached 10th on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list, an achievement that should be recognized.

And on Tuesday, the team presented him with a custom hoop to celebrate him reaching the milestone.

Check it out:

To celebrate @carmeloanthony's incredible achievement of becoming 10th on the @NBA All-Time scoring list, the team presented him with a custom indoor wall mounted basketball hoop with the names of all 10 players. Congrats again, Melo! pic.twitter.com/qFBlwOqNW7 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 11, 2021

The team also wore a Melo practice shirt to show their old veteran teammate some love.

Anthony passed Elvin Hayes for the tenth spot in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Still, the moment was a special one for Anthony.

At one point, he didn’t really know if he was even going to be playing basketball ever again.

Anthony is now only 72 points away from tying for ninth place with Moses Malone.

Congratulations to Anthony, and what a solid move on the team to give him a gift like that.