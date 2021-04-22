Blazers hire former WNBA star Asjha Jones as director of basketball strategy and planning

Blazers add former WNBA star Asjha Jones to team's front office originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Trail Blazers have hired former Washington Mystics assistant coach and WNBA all-star Asjha Jones as director of basketball strategy and planning.

She will join Neil Olshey's basketball operations staff. She had joined the Mystics staff as an assistant in 2020.

Jones is the only person in women’s basketball history to win an NCAA and WNBA Championship as a player, a WNBA championship as an assistant coach, and a gold medal as a player in both the World Championships and Olympics Games.

“Asjha has been an important part of our success the past several years. While I am sad to see her leave on both a professional and personal level, I am excited for her and the opportunity in front of her in Portland,” said Mystics Head Coach Mike Thibault via a team release. “She will be a tremendous asset to the Trail Blazers organization. I have known Asjha since I first began coaching her in Connecticut in 2004 and she is one of the best all-around pros, on and off the court, that I have had the pleasure to be associated with. All of us here wish her well in her new job.”

Jones was a two-time WNBA all-star (2007, 2009) and a former Euroleague Women's Final Four MVP (2012). She was a McDonald's high school All-American who played at the University of Connecticut. She played in the WNBA for the Mystics, Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx.