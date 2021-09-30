Blazers hesitant about moving CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons?

I’ve talked to people who say Portland’s been hesitant to move (CJ McCollum) for Ben Simmons because they think CJ is a better, more polished adult player than Ben Simmons, who was a bit of a mystery right now.

Doc Rivers considers Ben Simmons domino effects, including changes to the #Sixers' starting lineup and defensive scheme

CJ McCollum Season preview: Best/worst cases + Expectations in 2021-22

Damian Lillard is all the way in, Jusuf Nurkic is in shape, CJ McCollum unfazed by trade talk and more takeaways from the start of Trail Blazers training camp.

Blazer Focused podcast with @Joe Freeman

oregonlive.com/podcasts/2021/… – 11:35 PM

Around the NBA: Unvaccinated players, Ben Simmons and a complete breakdown of year 5 in the Michael Porter Jr. rookie max extension.

Ben Simmons latest: He wants offense built around him; Spurs got nowhere near trade

How should the Nets handle Kyrie's vax hesitancy? Are the Cowboys better than we thought they were? A warning for Ben Simmons & more!

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:56 PM

Danny Green on the prospect of taking on a bigger role defensively without Ben Simmons.

Joel Embiid will be expected to do more on defense for the #Sixers with Ben Simmons set to leave town

Context matters when analyzing most players in the NBA. I don't know why that's so difficult to for people to understand. Was on Randle island when most people thought I was nuts/overrating his potential. I'm in the same spot with Ben Simmons. 🤷🏽‍♂️

A Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons trade would improve the Nets and 76ers

ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Sarah Kustok and I on the Nets, Kyrie, and Brooklyn's outlook; then @Tim Bontemps and I on Ben Simmons, MPJ extension, and the defending champion Bucks:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3iakdCf

Apple: apple.co/3maYBXH – 1:30 PM

Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum, unfazed by trade rumors, seeks to replicate last season’s All-Star caliber start

McCollum was on fire before a foot injury derailed him. Now healthy and still hungry, @CJ McCollum is going to be a problem for opposing teams.

oregonlive.com/blazers/2021/0… – 12:57 PM

Joel Embiid will be expected to do more on defense for the Sixers with Ben Simmons set to leave town

A look at the futures of Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson. Plus, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Isaac, and whether Ja Morant, CJ McCollum and others can become All-Stars this season

This trio of Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton and Seth Curry was working together at a basket following the Sixers' first practice yesterday. Without Ben Simmons, that represented where the point guard situation currently stands.

More here: inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-p… pic.twitter.com/zVnUWxwyCC – 11:58 AM

CJ McCollum draining corner threes while Damian Lillard meets with the media and talks about Jusuf Nurkic. #RipCity

Even when I'm constipated I still ….

I think it's important we don't lose sight of the fact that 90% of the league is vaccinated. Happy Monday.

CJ McCollum running through the new acquisitions: "I forgot about Tony Snell for a minute because he's so quiet." Having covered him in Chicago for three years, can confirm.

I asked new NBPA president CJ McCollum about players' views on vaccination. "I see everything. I'm aware of everything. … There's 450 players with 450 different mindsets. The biggest thing is trying to respect everyone's opinion and educate them as best you can."

CJ McCollum said he was fine with the trade rumors and with some Blazers fans who want to see him moved. He said he has probably said the same things in the past about some of his friends on the Cleveland Browns. #QuoteoftheDay

Blazers Media Day AND a new bottle of @CJ McCollum Heritage 91 secured, yesss 🙌

More on this storyline

Sean Highkin: CJ McCollum on his name being mentioned in trade rumors this summer: “There’s going to be fans that love you, there’s going to be fans that like you but still want to see you traded. It comes with the territory.” -via Twitter @highkin / September 27, 2021

McCollum was once again asked to address the trade rumors, and as usual, the former Most Improved Player winner had a response that was far from definitive: “I think the same way I always do, man,” McCollum said with a smile, via NBC Sports Northwest. “I control what I can control – continue to work on my game, continue to take advantage of my summers, try to improve… And show up and do your job. “It’s going to be what it’s going to be at the end of the day. I’m happy in my situation. I’ve been able to continue to figure out ways to improve and help us make the playoffs eight straight years, six straight years as a starter and I look forward to the challenge of trying to get back to the playoffs this upcoming season.” -via Clutch Points / September 14, 2021

But it sounds like Portland is not actively shopping McCollum. I don’t know whether that is because Portland doesn’t agree with how teams value McCollum, or whether Neil Olshey is overly infatuated with him, but the general tone I’ve heard is the Blazers won’t move him just to have a different look next season. The trade has to make them better, and so far, other teams haven’t met that bar. -via The Athletic / August 8, 2021