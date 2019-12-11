Blazers fan completes nearly impossible challenge, wins $5000

If you've ever been to a Trail Blazers game at Moda Center then you surely know about the Century Link Shot Challenge. Three barrels are set up on the court and one lucky fan can win $5000 if he hits a shot in all three of them. We often see fans make the first shot. Sometimes, the second shot. We rarely see fans make the third, and hardest shot.

Chris was the lucky fan who had a chance this time around, and he did not disappoint. It took him two shots to get it in the first barrel, four shots to get it in the second, and another two to get it in the final barrel before time expired. Most fans start to panic when they miss. Not Chris. His composure led to a nice lump of cash being added to his bank account.

Sure, a fan has hit all three before, but that was with a little help from Jusuf Nurkic and Maurice Harkless. Both of whom grabbed a ball mid-air, jammed it in the third barrel, and helped a fan win. This time, the fan did it all on his own.

And let us not forget a few seasons ago when this happened...

Fans went wild for Chris. You don't often see someone win big on those timeout games, and it's exciting anytime it happens.

.@trailblazers fan Chris just won $5,000 during a timeout playing the @CenturyLink Shot Challenge! 💵💵💵 pic.twitter.com/RNedfYE0ad — Moda Center (@ModaCenter) December 11, 2019

Congratulations, Chris!!!

