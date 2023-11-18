Blazers fall in opener at Lane

Nov. 18—Box score

At Eugene, Ore.

TITANS 82, BLAZERS 53

Centralia C. 10 4 24 15 — 53

Lane Col. 24 19 2 17 — 82

CC (53) — Barnett 16, Pula 14, Fonohea 8, Cannon 5, Gore 4, Fleming 2, Lange 2, Schultz 2

LC (82) — Daniels (19), Stookey 17, McDonald 13, Dea (12), Wicks (8), Sheridan (5), Adams 4, McConkie 4

The Centralia College women's basketball team took on the top-ranked squad in the NWAC in its season-opener Friday, and Lane College looked the part, beating the Trailblazers 82-53.

Maya Bennett led the Blazers with 16 points, going 4 for 8 from the field and 8 for 8 from the free-throw line. She also posted a team-high six assists and four steals, and shared the team lead with eight rebounds.

Foai Pula added 14 points as the only other CC player in double-figures.

As a team, the Blazers went 1 for 11 from beyond the arc, and turned the ball over 33 times, though new coach Tiffany Twiddy said she started to see flashes of things working for the new squad.

"We had some really positive moments on offense," she said. "Good ball movement, and starting to make connections with each other.

CC was back in action in Eugene, Ore., Saturday against Linn-Benton.