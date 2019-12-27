Blazers didn’t roll over to Jazz, but they shouldn’t put themselves in that position in the first place

SALT LAKE CITY – Entering the fourth quarter Thursday night, the Trail Blazers were down 96-76. Things looked bleak...

Damian Lillard had 27 points after three quarters, but no other Blazer had scored in double digits.

Then the fourth quarter happened and the Blazers came alive!

It was as if the Blazers flipped a switch. From starting out flat and not aggressive to being ultra aggressive on both ends. While Utah probably thought they had this one in the bag, the Trail Blazers played with urgency.

Portland began the final period on a 17-4 run as the Blazers looked determined to complete the comeback.

After a slow start, CJ McCollum spearheaded the resurgence in scoring for the Blazers. Portland rallied with a 27-7 run and came within one point of tying the game in the final minutes, but the Jazz held on to beat the Blazers, 121-115.

"It was a tough game," Damian Lillard said after the Blazers dropped their second straight game. "I thought that they were the better team tonight, but I was really proud of how we fought, having adversity in pretty much every quarter, we just kept fighting. We didn't separate, we stayed together, and we gave ourselves a chance."

So, should the Blazers feel good about their effort to charge back against a team that only has three home losses on the season?

Yes... and also no.

Sure, Thursday's game proves that the Blazers have no quit; however, it also shows they are all too capable of digging themselves in such big deficits early in games.

Thursday's comeback effort shouldn't come as a surprise, though.

Just ask Lillard.

We've never been a team that quit since I've been here. If we've had one thing about us, even my first year when we didn't make the playoffs, is we've never laid down, we fought to the end of games from day one, that still stands today. But, just because you don't quit that doesn't mean you want to put yourself in position to play from behind, and have to make these miraculous comebacks. -- Trail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard postgame

Portland finished the game with five players scoring in double digits, a feat that seemed insurmountable looking at the box score to start the fourth quarter. Seventeen of McCollum's 25 points came in the final quarter.

Yet, when playing against a Jazz team that has multiple scoring weapons, it's imperative to not let guys like Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell get so many good looks early on. The Jazz combo rode the momentum of their hot start throughout the game.

And yes, Thursday night could've been a lot worse if the Blazers had folded after the third quarter.

That's why Blazers head coach Terry Stotts was pleased with his team's efforts.

"I was really proud of the way we competed in the fourth quarter. I mean, being down twenty and to cut it to one, in a tough place to play that was good. The first three quarters were pretty discouraging." Stotts said.

Coach Stotts wasn't surprised the grit the Trail Blazers showed down the stretch. In fact, he said he "expects" them to never roll over, no matter the score.

Now, with 32 games in the books, the Blazers are still looking to figure out their defensive rotation on the perimeter and improve their defense overall. It's something both Coach Stotts and his players have discussed.

If Portland can bottle up their fourth quarter defensive intensity they showed against Utah, and carry that through the season for more than one quarter per game, the Blazers will snag more than just one win against teams with above .500 records.

Somebody needs to bottle that up as soon as possible.

You just can't get down by 23 to a playoff-caliber team like Utah. The Jazz ultimately made Portland pay.

