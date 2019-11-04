Blazers' Damian Lillard 'hates to see' the Warriors' injury situation

Damian Lillard is one cool dude.

And his latest comments about the Warriors' insane injury situation prove it.

"I think they might be the first to do a lot of things. At one point they had a starting five of five All-Stars, won 73 games, they've done a lot of great things, made a lot of history," the Blazers guard told reporters after shootaround Monday. "It just seems like adversity has hit hard at this point for them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Those guys aren't old. They'll bounce back from it, but you just hate to see it."

Klay Thompson tore his left ACL in Game 6 of last year's NBA Finals and probably will miss the entire season.

Steph Curry broke his left hand last Wednesday against the Suns and is out until February at the earliest.

Draymond Green tore a ligament in his left index finger on Friday against the Spurs and is expected to miss several games.

Kevon Looney is dealing with neuropathy and is out indefinitely.

"It's just unexpected," Lillard said. "You don't expect to see them go from being such a huge deal, big super team, to one guy (Kevin Durant) leaves and injuries. It's just an unfortunate situation that you hate to see. In that way, it's just different. It's kind of weird to see them not as the Warriors.

"I feel for the players. You never want to see any of your peers go down with injuries. Klay's a great dude, so it sucks to see him go down that way. Same thing with Steph ... they'll recover and they'll be back hopefully at 100 percent. That's what we all want to see."

[RELATED: Oakland's Lillard sounds off on Dubs' move to Chase Center]

Awesome stuff.

Lillard and the Blazers -- who were knocked out of the playoffs by the Warriors in 2016, 2017 and 2019 -- don't have to worry about Golden State getting in their way this year.

Story continues

Yet the Oakland native is disappointed in why that's the case, and that's cool to hear.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Blazers' Damian Lillard 'hates to see' the Warriors' injury situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area