Blazers the betting favorites to land Ben Simmons via trade

Fresh odds have surfaced on Ben Simmons regarding his next team. The Lakers are rumored to be interested in Simmons, but 5 teams have better odds, according to @betonline_ag: FAVORITE – Blazers: 7/4 Pacers: 2/1 Pelicans: 5/2 Knicks: 3/1 Celtics: 5/1 LAKERS: 7/1

Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

What about Ben Simmons in Atlanta? – 1:58 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Fresh odds have surfaced on Ben Simmons regarding his next team. The Lakers are rumored to be interested in Simmons, but 5 teams have better odds, according to @betonline_ag:

FAVORITE – Blazers: 7/4

Pacers: 2/1

Pelicans: 5/2

Knicks: 3/1

Celtics: 5/1

LAKERS: 7/1 – 12:59 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for Ben Simmons, I’m told.

More on the NBA trade market, including Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant and more with @Jake Fischer on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 11:01 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

While more players are now trade-eligible, the #Sixers still don’t have a swift solution to the Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 10:48 AM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

ICYMI, today is December 15th, when a good portion of the league becomes trade eligible. As a result, the Ben Simmons discussions are, reportedly, heating up

Should you expect something to happen immediately? I have my doubts, which I explained on Monday: dailysix.com/sixers-week-in… – 10:28 AM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

The 𝑢𝑛𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙 start to NBA trade season has officially begun!

@Derek Bodner joins me!

🏀Who would make a good trade partner?

🏀Best/worst case Ben Simmons scenarios

🏀Maximizing Maxey

🎧 on 🍎: https://t.co/I8J6eWkFmX

Everywhere else: https://t.co/JTqtPprnV1 pic.twitter.com/9Ls9TMGcJQ – 9:50 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, Youtube version. Among the topics, the Lakers have been linked to trade talk w/Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant. Are either realistic scenarios? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtu.be/RlkJKiKgnVI?t=… – 7:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Sixers injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:

Questionable

Seth Curry, Right shoulder soreness

Joel Embiid, Rib soreness

Out

Aaron Henry, G League

Paul Reed, G League

Grant Riller, Right shoulder soreness

Ben Simmons, Personal Reasons

Jaden, Springer, Concussion protocol – 5:34 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Lakers gave up so much to get Russell Westbrook, both in the deal itself and through the way they managed free agency afterward, that I don’t think there’d be much point in trading him for anything but Ben Simmons. They can’t get back the defense and depth they’ve lost. – 12:10 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Ben Simmons trade rumors, December 15 key date tomorrow, Kyrie Irving return “optimism”

Nets team covid outbreak ahead of Thursday showdown, Fire up your questions for a @Liberty_Ballers Sixers mailbag pic.twitter.com/vrsm5QLqBp – 11:09 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

With Dec. 15 almost upon us, it’s time for an all-trade Knicks mailbag.

• Domantas Sabonis?

• Myles Turner??

• Ben Simmons???

• Sleeper fixes

And more…

Story: https://t.co/n5PyrmbOpo pic.twitter.com/fHfMekG91v – 9:40 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Talked to @mariacmarino about why Knicks/Ben Simmons is complicated and feels unlikely and the potential cost of trading for a top player in his prime: pic.twitter.com/5ApZN6omH2 – 9:29 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The latest trade rumors surrounding Ben Simmons, the Lakers, Nets and Pacers, plus greater context on the Jaylen Brown whispers, and more notes from around the league, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29514… – 9:06 AM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

There is a girl at the Grizzlies/ 76ers tonight with a Ben Simmons jersey on with a huge X through it. Philly fans in Memphis are still Philly fans haha – 8:09 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

“We haven’t seen star players really be able to dictate their terms in trades…. Ben Simmons…I think he would love to be a Knick. He doesn’t have the ability to guide himself because of his contract.”

@Brian Windhorst talked NYK on The Putback last week: https://t.co/sm8An8n6BT pic.twitter.com/I9IgHb1zyY – 5:44 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

#Lakers simply can’t risk making a foolish trade for Ben Simmons.

#Lakeshow #NBA

sportscasting.com/lakers-cant-ri… – 5:04 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sources: The Sacramento Kings are not pursuing Indiana Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, but Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons could still be a target as they look to trade Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. Latest Kings trade talk⬇️

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:50 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

According to @Shams Charania, the Lakers are interested in both Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant.

Former Lakers Forward @samaki_walker tells @BCusterTV & @Howard Beck why Grant is a better fit than Simmons for the #LakeShow. pic.twitter.com/i1YAGmZEOp – 2:29 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Knicks, Lakers, Wolves, Blazers, Kings, Pacers, Cavs pursuing Ben Simmons sportando.basketball/en/knicks-lake… – 12:36 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Teamed up with @Bobby Marks to take a look at the trade market for Ben Simmons as it currently stands: es.pn/3m1VP7I (ESPN+) – 12:10 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The Knicks and Lakers are reportedly interested in Ben Simmons. New York has sneaky potential as a partner in three-team talks, but you can basically forget L.A. phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:55 AM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Half the league is interested in Ben Simmons, eh? Sure, why not. – 11:41 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Lakers trade rumors: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant among targets, but Los Angeles faces obstacles to pull off deal

https://t.co/llaSdfMrLp pic.twitter.com/NhBweR1Tkj – 11:21 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Lakers are pursuing Jerami Grant, according to Shams. He also mentioned the Lakers having some interest in Ben Simmons. It really seems as though the Lakers are at least doing their due diligence on the trade market, but obviously quite a bit can chance between now and Feb. 10. pic.twitter.com/sZW3gYXat9 – 9:57 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Shams says the Lakers are interested in Ben Simmons.

Financially, one of LeBron/AD/Russ would basically have to be in the trade. It would take roughly $25.4 million in matching salary to bring Simmons in. That would be THT, Nunn and seven(!) minimum guys, which isn’t feasible. pic.twitter.com/r7AJactEgn – 9:54 AM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

The Knicks, Lakers, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Kings, Pacers and Cavaliers are among the teams interested in #Sixers‘ Ben Simmons, per @Shams Charania – 9:52 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Even with reports that talks may be intensifying, don’t expect the #Sixers’ Daryl Morey to change his mind and trade Ben Simmons unless he gets a difference-maker in return: https://t.co/7jverCZ56u #76ers pic.twitter.com/dQHTmdHbBe – 8:05 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Folks wanting the #Sixers to trade Ben Simmons sooner rather than later to move up in the standings should prefer waiting if it means landing a bigger-impact player capable of increasing the chances of a deep playoff run: https://t.co/7jverCZ56u pic.twitter.com/3uaIQ1TzMD – 4:10 PM

More on this storyline

Jake Fischer: The only outgoing call I confirmed was to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons… When I got the information that they called about Ben, the conversation pretty much was, “We’re interested in Ben. How would we get there?” The obvious solution is Russell Westbrook. He’s not a player on that Sixers list that they have. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2021

Jake Fischer: They don’t have to move Ben just to move him and not waste a year of Embiid’s prime. They really believe that if they move Simmons for anything less than they value him, they’ll be sacrificing multiple years of Embiid’s prime for not maximizing Simmons as a trade asset. Their ultimate goal still remains to have Simmons get back on the court and join them because that was their goal I think moving into the offseason anyway. Simmons became a trade candidate when he requested it. I think the Sixers were definitely open to moving him for someone like Damian Lillard, Beal, or Harden. Short of that, they believe Ben is their best chance right now and the best possible addition to get this team back to where they were last year as the top team in the East. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2021

Jordan Schultz: #Sixers have received an influx of calls for Ben Simmons to get a jump on today, league sources say. One GM I spoke with remains pessimistic any deal gets done. “Daryl [Morey] is asking for the moon. I’m not sure he even wants to trade him right now.” -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / December 15, 2021