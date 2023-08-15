Blazer football holds first preseason scrimmage

Aug. 15—VALDOSTA — Midway through Valdosta State football's first preseason scrimmage, second-year head coach Tremaine Jackson did not like what he saw from his offensive line.

Playing with all four quarterbacks live — a rare move for the preseason — the Blazers' O-line allowed first-string quarterback Sammy Edwards to take a pair of heavy hits. The sacks prompted Jackson to call out the group, saying the defense was "out-enthusing" them.

"We're different!" Jackson shouted. After Jackson's fiery plea to the offensive line, things ran much smoother for the offense.

"We came into this camp with the desire to be more physical in our play, in what we do, in how we go about our business and we weren't meeting the standard offensively especially. We weren't meeting it anywhere, but you could see it on offense," Jackson said after the scrimmage. "We had to challenge them and we're not going to back down from that. We're going to be right in their face, we're going to coach them hard, we're going coach them with love, but man, we've got a standard and I made the mistake a year ago of not upholding the standard of which we coached at when we got here and we're not doing that anymore. We want to make sure we uphold the standard of our program and I thought they responded in the right way."

Graduate offensive lineman Devin Hanning added: "We've got to get the energy up. Defenses, they kind of make up for things by just running to the ball. Offenses, we've got to execute and the O-line, especially. It starts with us and we take pride in that, being the roadrunners of the front line.

"First string was really good. I think, the backups, we need to decrease that drop-off. We've got some guys hurt and it's next man up every time. I need to do a better job, everyone needs to do a better job at getting some of these young guys and some of the backups up to speed."

Quarterback Seth Smith opened the second half with a workmanlike drive that ended in a short touchdown pass. Newcomer to the quarterback room, Darius Ocean, led a lengthy drive of his own but was unable to get the Red team offense into the end zone.

Edwards returned and orchestrated a scoring drive as well as he hit (22) for a touchdown.

"After (Coach) said that, I think the entirety of the offense got it rolling a little bit and we got on a roll," Hanning said. "When we're rolling, we're in pretty good shape. We pride ourselves on being able to get off the ball. When we're getting these long drives, we're kind of gutting them. They don't get a chance to sub. We're going on the ball, we're not huddling up. Our quarterbacks are great. We have three really good quarterbacks who can kind of lead the charge, give us the play call and get us moving the right way."

On Ocean's second drive of the second half, the Blazers looked to establish the run as junior running back Eric Watts went for 19 yards on his first two touches of the drive. Ocean, a left-handed, dynamic dual threat QB, broke a big run for a first down to the 16-yard line. Ocean hit top receiver B.K. Smith for a big gain further into the red zone before Watts punctuated the drive with a dive into the end zone to score.

"That's today's society," Jackson said. "People think...we've made mistakes OK. Mistakes aren't OK. I don't want to see how you recover after a mistake. I want to see how you do it without making a mistake. But if you do make a mistake, we do want you to recover. We don't want to let them off the hook. We challenge them every single day. What the people saw out here today was what they get every single day in walkthroughs, no matter what we're doing, and I'm really happy with the way that they've responded all camp.

"This has been hard. This sun is not friendly to anybody. The sun is still out at night even when it ain't out. It's been challenging but I really like where we are right now and we're going to continue to get better."

'WE CAN RUN NOW'

Defense has been a focus of the Blazers all offseason and that emphasis showed Saturday as the defense flew around and played disruptive, aggressive defense throughout.

The defense didn't escape Jackson's fire either, as he was quick to call out missed assignments and lackluster effort.

"We can run now," Jackson said of his defense compared to last year. "I don't know how well we run against anybody else but we can run on offense and we can run right with them on defense, which wasn't the case in previous times before we got here.

"We're trying to figure out if we're a pressure defense or a base defense or both. I think Coach (Brandon) Andersen and his staff has done a really good job of changing the atmosphere on defense and requiring the standard. We'll watch the tape and see how much better we've gotten but I do feel like we've gotten better on that side of the ball."

THE BLAZERS'

STARTING QB

Throughout the spring and now into training camp, the Blazers have kept their quarterback position wide open.

Edwards, for what it's worth, has led the first unit to this point in camp. At 6-2 and 188 pounds, Edwards brings a combination of arm strength, mobility and athleticism to the position. Helping his case as the starter, he's been in the Air Raid offense the longest of any quarterback currently on the roster.

Smith has been the most steady option for the Blazers this offseason. His decision making and command of the offense has been impressive. As the most traditional quarterback of the bunch, the redshirt freshman from Spartanburg, S.C., shows the poise and presence necessary to handle the position.

Ocean, a transfer from Western Kentucky, is the wild card. His aforementioned athleticism and dynamic playmaking potential has been tantalizing. Only a sophomore, he will have time to grasp offensive coordinator Rick Bowie's system. During the spring, the 6-foot Ocean drew comparisons to ex-Blazer QB Ivory Durham. If those comparisons prove to be true, Ocean will find his way on the field somehow — whether it is at quarterback or elsewhere.

"I thought they played extremely well for it being their first time being live since we've been here," Jackson said, referring to them being made available to be hit during Saturday's scrimmage. "I've never livened a quarterback in a scrimmage situation, so we did that because we've got some questions we've got to get answered. For the first time, I thought those guys did a really good job. They took some shots and we needed to see how you get back up and respond from the shots and I think they did that in the right way."

Jackson continued: "I'm excited to watch the tape. The quarterback deal is going to go till the end (of camp), just like we thought. Those guys are all doing something very well. Ultimately, the quarterback for the Blazers is going to be the guy that takes care of the football and wins the football team. We've still got a long way to go to figure that out."

HORSES IN THE

STABLE

In addition to Watts, the Blazers have a deep and talented running back room.

"We've got great backs. We've got a stable of them," Hanning said. "Everyone was kind of showcased today in their full light, but between all of them, we've got a stable of backs and as long as we're on point and we're disciplined, we've got guys that can make one, two, three guys miss every play."

Juniors Isaiah Flowers, Bud Chaney and Travis Tisdale figure to be the key pieces in the backfield, but other players such as redshirt sophomore Tan Gelin and sophomore Shaun Kimbrough have the ability to impact games as well.

"We've made some additions to the running back group. We've got some guys coming back — Isaiah Flowers, Bud Chaney, they're returners. We've added Eric Watts, we've added G'Mone Wilson, so those guys give us another good mix. Travis Tisdale is in there as well. I think those five guys and even some of the young guys we've got have stepped up," Jackson said. "They're playing seven backs in practice right now in a one back offense. We're getting some good looks at some guys. Hopefully, we come out with three or four guys that can really help us because it's a long season and you never know the nicks and knacks guys might get, but I'm encouraged by that room right now."

BRINGING THE

ENERGY

The scrimmage ended when the Blazers' "Rookies" offense took the field and promptly scored on an 80-yard touchdown run.

As the rookies took the field, Jackson and the coaching staff implored all the veterans on the sidelines to get on their feet and cheer on the deep reserves as they showed what they could do.

"One thing we preach in the program is people support people they believe in," Jackson said. "We've got to believe in one another. We know what it's like as a team not to be believed in. We know what that feels like and we don't want our team internally to feel that way. Once they got up and they started cheering, we saw big plays happen. That's who we are."

UP NEXT

The Blazers have 14 practices remaining with another scrimmage this Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. and a mock game Aug. 26 ahead of their season opener Sept. 2 against Point.

Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.