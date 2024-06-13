The Blaze keep up 100% record with Sunrisers win

Kathryn Bryce has scored 331 runs in eight innings in the Charlotte Edwards Cup this season [Rex Features]

The Blaze maintained their 100% winning record in the Charlotte Edwards Cup with a resounding eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers at Lord's.

They restricted Sunrisers to 137-7 off their 20 overs with captain Grace Scrivens top scoring with 42.

But The Blaze chased it down with 4.5 overs remaining thanks to an unbroken third wicket-stand of 100 with unbeaten half-centuries for the Bryce sisters, Kathryn (57*) and Sarah (54*).

The bonus-point victory moves them 10 points clear of South East Stars at the top of the table, although they were already guaranteed a place at Finals Day on 22 June for finishing in the top four.

Meanwhile in Cardiff, the match between Western Storm and Lancashire Thunder was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Each side picks up two points for the no result.

Sarah Bryce (left) and sister Kathryn (number 17) put on a match-winning stand of 100 in 57 balls [Rex Features]

Sister act sees The Blaze home

The Blaze captain Kirstie Gordon sent the Sunrisers in and her team did an excellent job of restricting their opponents.

Apart from Scrivens' 42, no other batter scored more than 22 while the best partnership of the innings was 35 between Joanne Gardner (22) and Jodi Grewcock for the fifth wicket.

Gordon herself and Australia all-rounder Heather Graham led the way with the ball, both picking up two wickets.

In reply, The Blaze lost Tammy Beaumont first ball, lbw to Grewcock, but fellow opener Marie Kelly smashed 23 off 18 balls.

When she fell, they were 40-2 in the sixth over, as Sarah Bryce joined older sister Kathryn at the crease.

Scotland captain Kathryn has been in great form in this competition and that continued as her 37-ball knock contained 10 fours as she passed 50 for the fourth time.

It was a first fifty of the season for wicketkeeper Sarah as her effort came off 35 balls with six fours and two sixes as the sisters sealed victory with 29 balls to spare.

Defeat for Sunrisers leaves them in seventh, nine points adrift of the top four with only two games left and almost certain to miss out on Finals Day.

Western Storm are one point and one place above Sunrisers following the abandonment at Sophia Gardens and are effectively out of the running to take their place in Derby in nine days time.

While the no result has severely hampered Thunder's chance of being there as the two points keep them in fifth, two points behind Southern Vipers and Central Sparks, but having played a game more.

Friday's fixtures (both 15:00 BST)

Central Sparks v Lancashire Thunder (Edgbaston)

Southern Vipers v Northern Diamonds (Utilita Bowl)