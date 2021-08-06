Blast, fires destroy home, car

Aug. 6—An explosion late Thursday night leveled a Clum Road house that was on the real estate market for more than $200,000.

The 4940 Clum Road residence was unoccupied, according to Perry Township firefighters.

The Allen County Auditor's Office website said the dwelling — near the intersection of Thayer Road — is owned by Maureen Kottenbrock and is valued at $239,499

A neighbor, Paige Boughan, said she and her husband were outdoors around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when they heard an explosion. Boughan's husband, a firefighter with the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department, called 911 and then ran into the home to make sure no one was inside the dwelling. He found the structure to be empty.

Boughan said she called 911 a second time minutes later. Firefighters from Perry Township, Cridersville and Harrod responded to the blaze.

A spokesman for the Perry Township Fire Department had little additional information Friday, saying only that investigators were still at the scene. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Boughan said the home was listed for sale, but noted that now "it's all gone."

On Friday morning, a garage fire in Lima destroyed the structure and four automobiles.

A spokesman for the Lima Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 9:20 a.m. to 531 Hazel Avenue in response to a structure fire.

Upon their arrival firemen found a garage at the location fully engulfed in flames. Two vehicles were inside the garage and another two were outside. All four were destroyed in the blaze, which is still under investigation.

The property is owned by Steven and Deborah Wilson. Damage was estimated at $40,000.