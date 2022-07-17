‘That was a blast’: Christopher Bell reacts to locking into 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs
Listen in as Christopher Bell reacts to winning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, locking himself into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
NASCAR fans pour into New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Christopher Bell won Sunday's 318-mile race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to earn a spot in the Cup playoff field.
NASCAR fans enjoyed New Hampshire Motor Speedway on race day.
Christopher Bell holds off Chase Elliott to become the 14th different NASCAR Cup winner this season, punching his ticket for a playoff berth.
The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 20 of 2022 season (New Hampshire Motor […]
Watch as Justin Allgaier takes the checkered flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Chase Elliott shows his disappointment with his second-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway saying 'poor execution' cost him a win.
Martin Truex Jr. turned in the only sub-30-second lap in Saturday qualifying to win the pole for Sunday's Cup race at NHMS.
LOUDON, N.H. — What a week. Silly Season saw a seismic shock on Tuesday, with Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick dropping in on a 23XI Racing video conference call to announce he’d be joining the Toyota-backed organization as a full-time driver starting in 2024. Given Reddick is locked up with RCR for 2023, just picked […]
By Sunday, the fundraiser inspired 275 donations and reached $13,226 of its $25,000-goal.
A strong run in the race's final stage earned Christopher Bell a win in Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, pushing the Toyota driver into a playoff spot.
Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski engaged in a wild, fender-scraping show of displeasure and retaliation during a mid-race caution period Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. After the yellow flag flew on Lap 163 for Kyle Busch‘s solo spin in the Ambetter 301, both Dillon and Keselowski left pit road in close quarters. Dillon‘s No. […]
Christopher Bell got his first win of the season Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Here's what Bell and other drivers had to say about the race.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Ambetter 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
