Blashill explains why Zadina was healthy scratch vs. Sharks

The Hill

Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) on Tuesday night floated smaller changes to the Senate rules that would stop short of the filibuster reforms being pushed for by many of his Democratic colleagues.Manchin, coming out of a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats involved in the negotiations, didn't pledge to vote for any specific rules reforms but appeared open to smaller changes."I think the filibuster needs to...