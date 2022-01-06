Blashill explains why Zadina was healthy scratch vs. Sharks
Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill explains why forward Filip Zadina was a healthy scratch against the San Jose Sharks.
Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter each scored twice, including short-handed goals on the same penalty, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Tuesday night. Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for Detroit. The short-handed goals gave the Red Wings a 3-0 advantage early in the second period.
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks, 01/04/2022
Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina, one of the perceived pillars of the rebuild, was a healthy scratch in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
