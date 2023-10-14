Blashfield and Griffith propel Tekonsha past Athens

ATHENS – The Tekonsha duo of Emmitt Blashfield and Blake Griffith put together perhaps the best games of their respective careers Friday night, leading their Indians to a 24-14 win over the Athens Indians in 8-player football.

Blashfield scored on both the ground and through the air while Griffith rumbled into the end zone on offense and turned a strip sack into a defensive touchdown in helping his Indians to the win.

The scoring started early for Tekonsha who scored on their first drive of the game on a 52-yard touchdown run by Blashfield, giving his team the 6-0 lead with 9:13 left in the first quarter.

Both teams struggled to get anything going offensively throughout the first half, with the score still standing at 6-0 at the halftime break.

Midway through the third quarter Blashfield went to the air to help out his team’s cause, connecting with Anthony “AC” Carter on a 78-yard touchdown pass, extending Tekonsha’s lead to 12-0 with 4:32 left in the third quarter.

On the very next offensive possession for Athens it was Griffith making his defensive presence known, as the big senior secured a strip sack and a fumble, a loose ball he would return 32-yards for a touchdown. With the sudden flurry of points, it was Tekonsha leading Athens 18-0 after three quarters.

Athens was not about to go away so quietly however, scoring on a 51-yard touchdown run by Silas Hall early in the fourth quarter, closing the score to 18-8 with 9:29 left in the game.

Tekonsha added a much-needed insurance score on their next offensive possession as this time it was Griffith rumbling in from 12-yards out, pushing their lead to 24-8 with 6:00 left in the game.

Athens continued to battle, scoring on a 44-yard touchdown run by Hall with 3:52 left in the game.

Despite the late run by Athens it was too little too late as it was Tekonsha taking the 24-14 win.

Tekonsha was led on the night by Emmitt Blashfield who had a big night on the ground and in the air. Blashfield led the Indians with 11 carries for 140 yards and one touchdown rushing while adding 2 of 3 passing for 78 yards and one touchdown with an interception.

Blake Griffith only carried the ball three times for 25 yards, but one of those carries was an important score while Anthony “AC” Carter hauled in two catches for 78 yards and a score.

With the win Tekonsha improves to 3-5 overall on the season and will look to finish off 2023 on a high note when they host Burr Oak (1-7) in their season finale next Friday.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Tekonsha defeats Athens in 8-player football