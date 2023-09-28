Blanton, Cover combine for 25 kills in Troup's 3-1 win over West Rusk

Sep. 28—NEW LONDON — Bailey Blanton and Emory Cover combined for 25 kills to guide Troup to a 3-1 triumph over West Rusk Tuesday night in New London.

The Lady Raiders proved they came to play by winning the opening set 25-19. Troup (18-11, 4-1) responded by reeling of three-straight set wins (25-15, 25-16, 25-13) to earn the victory, which gave the Lady Tigers sole possession of second place in the conference standings, trailing only undefeated Tatum.

West Rusk (17-13, 3-2) dropped to third place with the loss.

Blanton recorded 12 kills, two service aces, a block, 13 digs and two assists to help power the Lady Tigers to victory.

Cover added 13 spikes to go along with three aces, a dig and five assists.

Just missing a triple-double was Qhenja Jordan, who collected nine kills, 13 digs and 21 assists.

Chloie Haugeberg was another key contributor for Troup. The senior drove down eight kills, made six digs and had a pair of assists.

Chayne Graves tallied nine digs and 18 assists while Payton Wells accounted for a team-high 21 digs.

Other Lady Tigers who had a noteworthy effort included Shiloh Sluder with five kills, seven digs and one assist and Zaquirah Jordan, who tossed in six aces and an assist.

Troup is scheduled to host Waskom at 4:30 p.m. Friday.