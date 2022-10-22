Blaney on recent penalties: ‘I personally like that (NASCAR is) enforcing things’
Ryan Blaney explains his feelings toward the recent track record NASCAR has been establishing regarding handing out penalties.
Ty Majeski scooted to victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as the circuit’s championship field was locked in for the season finale. Majeski led a race-high 67 of the 134 laps in Saturday’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, pushing the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Toyota to a 4.524-second margin […]
William Byron won the Busch Light Pole in Saturday morning qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Byron — who won last year’s race at the 1.5-mile South Florida track — knocked Christopher Bell from the No. 1 starting spot with a fast final-round lap of 166.389 mph in his No. 24 Hendrick […]
Russia's 2008 invasion of Georgia and its 2014 annexation of Crimea prove that appeasement only begets more aggression.
All the details for Sunday's Cup playoff race.
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022, 18:07 Belarus has handed over another 24 T-72A tanks to Russia, bringing the total number of tanks transferred within the last several weeks to 94. Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring outlet, citing belzhd_live Telegram channel Details: Belaruski Hajun reported that another 24 T-72 tanks that have been de-mothballed set out from Belarus on 16 October; they are shipped towards the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is
Good news for the NBA Hall of Famer.
The South Florence senior quarterback is a Shrine Bowl selection who committed to Syracuse in March.
Here's our staff predictions for Alabama football's matchup against Mississippi State on Saturday.
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022, 20:44 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia deliberately delayed the passage of ships from Ukrainian ports within the frameworks of the Grain Initiative; he said Russia artificially created a queue of 150 vessels to do so.
23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin comments on his driver Bubba Wallace's actions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that resulted in a suspension from NASCAR.
Former Kentucky OL coach John Schlarman left a mark on Jaguars center Luke Fortner's life. Schlarman passed away in 2020 due to cancer.
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Put 40 NASCAR drivers in a room and chances are the topics they fully agree on are few and far between. So it‘s notable, then, that there appears to be near-unanimous consent to actions taken by the sanctioning body over the past few weeks in handing out harsh penalties stemming from on-track […]
Joey Logano won last week at Las Vegas. Could teammate Ryan Blaney be next at Homestead? If so, it will continue a streak that hasn't been seen since 2012.
The debut season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel comes to an end this Sunday. We're here with a spoiler-filled prediction based on "Fire and Blood."
Iran has strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and the United Kingdom for the United Nations to investigate the supply of its Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to Russia, news agency Reuters reported on Oct. 22.
Playing in front of 27,000 fans at the Coliseum who rocked out to the Black Eyed Peas at halftime, Garfield defeats Roosevelt in the East L.A. Classic.
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder) is a little banged up but won't allow that to derail his remarkable comeback season.
Sunday's playoff race will air on NBC.
Joey Logano has an omnipresent smile. Logano is essentially taking a 400-mile weekend drive on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway with as little pressure as one can have when behind the wheel of a car that’ll reach a speed around 170 mph. He’s already secured one of the four spots for NASCAR’s winner-take-all playoff finale at Phoenix in two weeks, meaning he can relax, a little anyway. “I will say that our preparation has been geared more towards Phoenix over the next two races — because we should do that, because that’s the advantage we earned.”
Spain attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz scored twice as AC Milan beat Monza 4-1 on Saturday to go above Atalanta to second in Serie A.