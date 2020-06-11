Blaney, Logano “proud” of Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR activism

Wallace – the only African American in NASCAR’s top level – ran a #BlackLivesMatter scheme on his Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet at Martinsville on Wednesday night, the day that NASCAR announced it was banning the Confederate flag from its grounds during events. Wallace has vociferously campaigned against racial injustice – and called for a ban on the flag during an appearance on CNN on Monday night.

