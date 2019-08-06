Blaney: If Johnson 'wanted to go, we could go'

Jimmie Johnson’s pointed comments about Ryan Blaney caught the Team Penske driver’s attention in a post-race media availability, and this sure seems like a new rivalry that will be front and center for some time.

To catch you up, Johnson said this about his post-race “chat” with Blaney following his displeasure over their on-track altercation at Watkins Glen.

“I was trying to hear what he had to say but his lips were quivering so bad he can’t even speak,” Johnson said. “I guess he’s nervous or scared, maybe both, I don’t know what the hell the problem is. … He claims it was racing, I can‘t wait to go racing. Everybody stay tuned.”

Blaney’s response was first aired Monday night during FS1’s RaceHub program.

“He said I was scared?” Blaney asked when told of Johnson’s comments. “Yeah, OK. He can think that. Did I turn away? No, I didn’t turn away. If he wanted to go, we could go.”

"If he wanted to go, we could go."- Ryan Blaney after Jimmie Johnson said he was scared pic.twitter.com/MT6WYrYTfr — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 5, 2019

In an interview that aired Sunday during NBCSN’s broadcast, Blaney said he “didn’t run through” the 48.

Johnson‘s car sustained significant damage after the Blaney bump and an impact with the Turn 5 barrier — an encounter that Johnson described in subsequent interviews as “he just drove through me.” He went a bit deeper on the stance when questioned on Twitter.

Yep, I made a mistake, spun & collected Truex. That‘s way different then being dumped, I was dumped yesterday. Not even an attempt to pass me, just drove through me. I find these to be very different situations but who am I. You seem to be the one with all of the credentials. https://t.co/uBsKJjnx2f — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) August 5, 2019

Blaney continued on to a fifth-place finish while Johnson limped to a 19th-place result, further imperiling his hopes at clinching a postseason berth — though he’s currently the last driver who would qualify for the 16-driver field.

The Team Penske driver’s comments are a remarkably different tone from his last tweet before the Watkins Glen race on Wednesday where he posted a video of his nephew attempting to eat Johnson’s bobblehead made by Texas Motor Speedway.