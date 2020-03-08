Blaney, Hamlin, Keselowski involved in Phoenix wreck

Cup points leader Ryan Blaney, Penske teammate Brad Keselowski and Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin were involved in a Lap 64 crash that damaged all three vehicles in Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway.

The trio were entering Turn 3, transitioning from the untreated part of the track and up into the section of track that has PJ1 traction compound applied to it.

Hamlin, who suffered heavy right front damage, got into the rear of Keselowski, while Blaney — with nowhere to go — slammed into the rear of Hamlin’s car.

Blaney’s car suffered the most damage. He took his Ford Mustang to the garage and is out of the race. Repairs were made to Hamlin’s car on pit road and he is back on the track. Keselowski has been able to continue.

“It looks like (Hamlin) just tried to send it on there below (Keselowski), got loose and hit him, then over-corrected and got us in the left front, and then we got up in the dirt and ran right into the fence,” Blaney told Fox Sports. “(We were a) bystander in that one. It sucks that it happened that early in the race.”

