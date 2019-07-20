Blaney fastest in final Cup practice; Bowman wrecks backup car

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Blaney’s average lap speed of 133.572 mph topped Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin (133.226 mph) and Kyle Busch (132.739 mph).

Kevin Harvick was fourth and Martin Truex Jr. completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 in practice were pole-winner Brad Keselowski, Aric Almirola, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Blaney also led the way among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps with an average lap speed of 132.687 mph. Kyle Busch and Keselowski were second and third, respectively, in that category.

The final practice ended up being an eventful one.

Just over 22 minutes into the 50-minute session, Bowman spun and hit the Turn 1 wall for the second time this weekend. Bowman was already in a backup car, having wrecking his primary car in Friday’s practice.

“I don’t even know how I did that, I wasn’t even loose,” Bowman said over his team radio after the incident.

It appeared Hendrick Motorsports was pulling out Johnson’s backup No. 48 car to prepare as the No. 88 team’s third car of the weekend. Bowman’s crew chief, Greg Ives, called a team meeting in the hauler shortly after the incident.

Bowman was one of five drivers who already had to move to the rear of the field before the start of Sunday’s Foxwood Casino 301.

“For Alex and the team, you just have to keep track of the big picture here. We have to stay focused and not panic and go out tomorrow and do the best we can in the race," said Jeff Andrews, HMS' vice president of competition. "Different situations. Certainly yesterday was not Alex's fault as we had a mechanical failure there with the drive-line. Today, we are not really sure what happened there at this point and time. We just need to get the best car under Alex and the race team for tomorrow.”

About eight minutes into the session, a caution was displayed for debris when Matt DiBenedetto shredded his left-rear tire. Practice resumed shortly thereafter.

Unfortunately, 35 minutes into the session, DiBenedetto experienced the same problem with the same tire, which again placed the track under caution.

Five drivers – Landon Cassill, Blaney, Paul Menard, Chris Buescher and Daniel Hemric – had to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice. Cassill, Blaney, Menard and Buescher were late to pre-qualifying inspection Friday and Hemric failed pre-qualifying inspection twice.

Read Also:

Erik Jones tops second Cup practice; Byron and Larson wreck

1

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

37

28.515

 

 

133.572

2

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

48

28.589

0.074

0.074

133.226

3

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

52

28.694

0.179

0.105

132.739

4

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

56

28.705

0.190

0.011

132.688

5

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

49

28.714

0.199

0.009

132.646

6

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

61

28.726

0.211

0.012

132.591

7

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

43

28.727

0.212

0.001

132.586

8

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

41

28.728

0.213

0.001

132.581

9

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

53

28.732

0.217

0.004

132.563

10

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

53

28.751

0.236

0.019

132.475

11

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

44

28.797

0.282

0.046

132.264

12

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

38

28.812

0.297

0.015

132.195

13

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

44

28.813

0.298

0.001

132.190

14

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

61

28.816

0.301

0.003

132.177

15

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

52

28.818

0.303

0.002

132.167

16

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

47

28.832

0.317

0.014

132.103

17

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

29

28.834

0.319

0.002

132.094

18

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

20

28.842

0.327

0.008

132.057

19

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

30

28.882

0.367

0.040

131.875

20

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

11

28.951

0.436

0.069

131.560

21

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

38

28.953

0.438

0.002

131.551

22

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

42

28.955

0.440

0.002

131.542

23

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

27

29.021

0.506

0.066

131.243

24

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

41

29.037

0.522

0.016

131.171

25

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

34

29.048

0.533

0.011

131.121

26

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

41

29.054

0.539

0.006

131.094

27

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

48

29.123

0.608

0.069

130.783

28

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

51

29.135

0.620

0.012

130.729

29

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

28

29.141

0.626

0.006

130.702

30

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

40

29.208

0.693

0.067

130.403

31

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

35

29.297

0.782

0.089

130.006

32

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

19

29.656

1.141

0.359

128.433

33

51

United States
United States

 Andy Seuss 

 

Ford

13

30.024

1.509

0.368

126.859

34

52

United States
United States

 Austin Theriault 

 

Chevrolet

17

30.698

2.183

0.674

124.073

What to Read Next