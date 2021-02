Reuters

The Royal and Ancient (R&A), in conjunction with the United States Golf Association (USGA), has proposed reducing driver shaft length to 46 inches from the current limit of 48. Another "area of interest" for the R&A and USGA is for the potential use of local rules that would specify the use of clubs and/or balls, resulting in shorter distances. "I think the authorities are looking at the game through such a tiny little lens, that what they're trying to do is change something that pertains to 0.1% of the golfing community," four-times major champion McIlroy said.