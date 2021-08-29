Blaney after Daytona win: ‘It’s been a fun two weeks’
Ryan Blaney celebrates after winning the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway, his second straight win.
Ryan Blaney scored his second win in a row, taking the checkered flag at Daytona. Tyler Reddick secured the final playoff spot.
Ryan Blaney won the regular NASCAR Cup season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.
For all the potential outcomes that could have occurred at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale was somewhat predictable. Ryan Blaney ended up in victory lane for the second straight week. Kyle Larson, the most dominant driver all year, took home the regular-season trophy.
Lap-by-lap highlights for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup race, the regular season finale, at Daytona International Speedway.
Ryan Blaney won Saturday night‘s Coke Zero Sugar 400 in overtime at Daytona International Speedway. The No. 12 Team Penske Ford driver had already taken the white flag when Daniel Suarez, running third, turned Kevin Harvick from second. That then sparked a large wreck to draw out the caution flag, which also signaled the end […]
The 16-driver field for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs is set after Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. RELATED: What to know about the NASCAR Playoffs The following drivers are in the postseason field: Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet: 2,052 points Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford: […]
All the information you need for Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400, the NASCAR Cup regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
The race ended a lot like the Daytona 500. Tyler Reddick secured the 16th and final playoff spot.
Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Championship Presented by Coca-Cola and was awarded the trophy after the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet has led the point standings since his fifth win of the season at Watkins Glen […]
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, Aug. 30 6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1 Tuesday, Aug. 31 11 […]
The regular season of the NASCAR Cup Series comes to a close under the lights at Daytona International Speedway in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). With 15 of the 16 playoff spots spoken for, let‘s set the stage for one final chance […]
