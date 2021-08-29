Blaney celebrates with fans at Daytona, gifts checkered flag
Watch Ryan Blaney climb out of his car after winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona and give the checkered flag to a fan.
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
Bret Bielema wins in his debut with the Illini, but quarterback Brandon Peters injures his left shoulder and leaves the game in the first quarter.
Here are 10 of our biggest takeaways following Nebraska's 30-22 loss at Illinois on Saturday. Scott Frost, Adrian Martinez, Ben Stille, Cam Jurgens, and pretty much every other Nebraska team leader that spoke after the loss all said the same thing. All of the progress the Huskers insisted they'd made over the offseason was nonexistent in Champaign.
UCLA looked great in a season-opening rout of Hawaii, while Nebraska coach Scott Frost is already is on the hot seat after losing to Illinois.
The anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is now official after both men made weight.
It's special plays like this touchdown pass vs. Titans that showcase why people want to see Justin Fields sooner rather than later.
Bryson DeChambeau was totally in control of the BMW Championship, and then the tournament turned into a dog fight.
The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal. Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently.
Jack Nicklaus dishes on his support of Donald Trump in the 2020 election, why he thinks Tiger Woods will return and more.
We wrap up our do-not-draft list with one of the most frustrating positions in fantasy, the tight ends.
There's growing buzz about the Texans trading Deshaun Watson "in the coming days," and the Dolphins reportedly are one of two finalists.
NASCAR ejects crew chiefs for Front Row Motorsports for violation. Also, Kyle Larson will start at the rear for multiple inspection failures.
With a bunker shot on the final hole of Round 2, Ryan Palmer played it unusually.
American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin is engaged to former National Football League player Andre Levrone Jr.
The Vikings waived three players on Saturday.
The umpires pretty clearly messed up a replay review, and a livid Bob Melvin was tossed from Saturday's game.
As noted earlier this morning, decision time is coming for the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson. The options are few. The one that has seemed the least likely in recent weeks could be the one that happens. Multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions tell PFT that there’s mounting chatter that Watson [more]
UCLA beats Hawaii 44-10 for its first nonconference victory and first win in a season opener under coach Chip Kelly, and everything felt different.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United will make him the highest paid player in Premier League history, Telegraph Sport understands.
A quick breakdown of the Packers' 19-0 loss to the Bills in the final preseason game of 2021.