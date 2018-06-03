Blanco outrighted to Triple-A to make room for Pence; Baseline for Belt's DL stint set

SAN FRANCISCO -- For all the talk about Hunter Pence's clubhouse contributions over the years, Gregor Blanco is viewed very much the same way. Relentlessly positive. Willing to take on any role to help the team. Constantly bringing energy to the dugout.

There was only room for one of them, however.

Pence was activated Saturday afternoon after a lengthy rehab assignment and Blanco was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. He cleared waivers and will report to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. In a separate move, the Giants put Brandon Belt on the disabled list after an appendectomy late Friday night and brought Alen Hanson off the DL.

The Blanco move was not a surprise. He had a .639 OPS and was only seeing time when double-switched into left field. Manager Bruce Bochy said Austin Jackson will start taking fly balls in left and could take that role, along with Pence, who returns as the fourth outfielder. Pence, a star for most of his career and starter throughout, said he's ready to help off the bench.

"I'm going to charge in with everything I've got," he said.

Pence was hitting just .172 when a sore thumb put him on the DL. A first rehab assignment was stopped and the second one reached the maximum 20 days. Pence overhauled parts of his swing while rehabbing and said he's happy with the results.

--- The baseline for Belt is three weeks on the DL, although he could be back sooner. Andres Torres was back within two weeks when he had the same appendix issue in 2010, but team officials acknowledge now that he dealt with some lingering discomfort. The team will let Belt get back to 100 percent. He's an important piece, and has been the Giants' best hitter through two months.

--- Pablo Sandoval will get the majority of the time at first base with Belt out. Buster Posey will start against left-handers, with Nick Hundley catching. Posey was out of Saturday's lineup because of an elbow contusion where he got hit by a pitch late in Friday's win. He's expected to play Sunday.