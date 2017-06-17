Blanco, Lamb rally D-backs to 5-4 win over Phillies

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco rounds third base after he hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Gregor Blanco hit a tying two-run homer and Jake Lamb drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to rally the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

David Peralta tripled among his three hits, including a single that followed Blanco's second homer of the season off Aaron Nola (3-5) in the seventh. Peralta advanced to third on Paul Goldschmidt's single off Pat Neshek and scored on Lamb's fly ball to center field.

Patrick Corbin (6-6) gave up four runs - two earned - and five hits while striking out five in six innings to get the win. Fernando Rodney got the last three outs for his 19th save.

The Diamondbacks have won five straight and eighth of their last nine to improve to match their franchise-best mark through the first 68 games at 42-26.

Odubel Herrera had two hits and scored twice for the Phillies, and Maikel Franco drove in two runs.

The Phillies had a chance to tie it again in the bottom of the seventh when reliever Andrew Chafin put two runners on with two walks sandwiched around a sacrifice. He then struck out Herrera and Archie Bradley fanned Howie Kendrick.

Nola gave was charged with all five runs and nine hits - eight singles - in six-plus innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Arizona scored twice in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead. With runners on first and second, Phillies third baseman Franco bobbled an easy double-play ball and was only able to secure one out with the runners advancing. Daniel Descalso followed with a run-scoring grounder and Jeff Mathis had an RBI single.

Kendrick had an RBI grounder in the bottom of the inning to pull the Phillies within one, and Cameron Rupp hpomerd to tie the score in the fifth with his fifth of the season.

Franco gave Philadelphia with a two-run double in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF A.J. Pollock will begin a rehab assignment Saturday at Triple A Reno. Pollock ran the bases without any issue Friday. He has been sidelined with a groin injury since being placed on the disabled list on May 15. If all goes well for Pollock he should be back with the team when Arizona returns home next weekend.

HERO'S WELCOME

Ty Kelly drove in the lone run of the Phillies 1-0 win over Boston on Thursday with a pinch hit double off Red Sox ace Chris Sale. When he showed up for work on Friday he learned he was in the starting lineup for just the fourth time this year and 14th time in his two-year career with the Mets and Phillies.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (2-1, 2.44) has been a pleasant surprise for the Diamondbacks and has had six consecutive quality starts since becoming a regular part of the starting rotation in early May.

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-7, 5.09) is still searching for his first win in what will be his 14th start of the season, but he hasn't gotten much help from his teammates. The Phillies have scored fewer than two runs in five of his 13 starts and his 2.96 run support per game is the lowest in the National League.