Blanchard Police Department takes precautions due to COVID-19 spread

Aug. 6—Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the City of Blanchard's Emergency Dispatch Services, the Blanchard Police Department will begin taking precautions.

The law enforcement agency made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. The front door of the Blanchard Police Department will be locked so that decontamination protocols can take place, the post said.

The department's 911 system and phones will be combined with the McClain County Dispatch line (405) 527-4200. However, those who need to report an emergency should continue to call 911, according to Blanchard Police.

"It is imperative that everyone understand that our systems are being rolled to McClain County, so, please be patient when contacting the dispatchers as they may be overwhelmed with additional calls," the post said.