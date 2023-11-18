Blanchard bludgeons Sallisaw in Class 4A football playoffs 'by land and air'

BLANCHARD — After a mistake-filled first half produced a mere seven-point advantage, Carson Cooksey made a play.

Leading 21-14 and facing second down and 22 yards to go at his own 41-yard line, the Blanchard senior quarterback fielded the snap from center, tucked the ball away and sprinted diagonally to the sideline. Before he could get hemmed in by the Sallisaw defense, Cooksey cut back left and found an opening for a 58-yard momentum-changer to the one-yard line.

“It was a pass play, kind of got out of the pocket to the right,” Cooksey said. “They were dropped back pretty far, so I just tucked it down and was able to find a lane. If I was a little faster, I would have scored, but it is all good.”

One play later, junior tailback Vaughn McIntyre got the last remaining yard and the first touchdown of a 27-point third quarter for the Class 4A third-ranked Lions, which routed No. 8 Sallisaw, 55-28, in a prep football playoff quarterfinal game Friday night at Blanchard High School.

“I thought we executed, for the most part, on both sides of the ball pretty well,” Blanchard coach Jeff Craig said. “Of course, we had way too many penalties (15 for 155 yards) and a couple of turnovers early that really quelled a lot of what we were doing. But our competitiveness and the way we battled and the way we kept fighting and the way we hung in there and then finally came out in the second half and really kind of drove the ol’ nail in the coffin and put it away.”

McIntyre posted his second short scoring run of the third frame after teammate Clayton Bartlett recovered a fumble on a Sallisaw kickoff return. Cooksey added a 34-yard touchdown pass to junior Hudson Periman, while senior tailback McHale Howell capped the third-quarter outburst with a 64-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career that extended the Lions’ lead to 48-21.

“The line just gave me a huge hole and I just got in it,” said Howell, who finished the game with 106 yards and three touchdowns. “Put the burners on and I was gone. … It was a big relief. Game wasn’t over. We kept playing. Everybody did their job. Stayed focused. We stayed in the game and we put it away.”

Senior Tyler Hughes led the way with 109 rushing yards for the Lions (11-1), which piled up 353 yards on the ground and – when Cooksey’s 282 passing yards as factored in – amassed a whopping 635 total yards and their highest single-game point total since opening the season with a 61-18 win over Noble.

“We had the run game going and the pass game going,” said Cooksey, who also ran for 80 yards, two scores and holds scholarship offers from Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma and Missouri Southern State. “They both opened up for each other and it just kind of all meshed together.”

Despite allowing its second-highest point total of the season, the Blanchard defense did manage to take the ball away from Sallisaw (7-5). Despite forcing three Sallisaw fumbles in the first half without recovering a single one, the Lions did intercept four passes – including two by junior defensive back Brayson Carter – as they turned the Black Diamonds over five times.

“We knew that they were going to try and attack the edges a lot,” Carter said. “And we knew that if got under the out route, we would be able to make a lot of interceptions. And that is what we did. And it worked out.”

Hughes and Gage Ellison also collected interceptions for Blanchard. Carter led the Lions with six receptions for 87 yards on offense.

The victory was Blanchard’s 10th in a row. The Lions will tussle with undefeated and second-ranked Poteau (12-0) in next Friday’s 4A playoff semifinal. It will be Blanchard’s first semifinal appearance since 2020.

“They are just tough,” Craig said. “Tough. It is just a tough, hard-nosed, in-your-face team. It is going to be a knock down, drag out and see who is standing in the fourth quarter. It will be a war, but hopefully we can come out on top.”

