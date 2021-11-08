Blame Jalen Hurts if you want, but he's not even close to the Eagles' biggest problem

PHILADELPHIA – Let's get this out of the way from the start: Jalen Hurts is not the Eagles' biggest problem. Not even close.

That's because the Eagles had every opportunity to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. All they had to do was stop Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just one time.

The Eagles couldn't come close in their 27-24 loss Sunday.

DEVONTA'S SADNESS: Eagles' DeVonta Smith grieves for Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs, and woman killed in crash

EAGLES DEFENSELESS: Chargers' Justin Herbert continues incredible onslaught by quarterbacks on Eagles' defense

It's not a stretch to say the Eagles didn't lay a finger on Herbert because they pretty much didn't. He wasn't sacked at all. He was hit only once.

He might as well have been drinking a pina-colada in the pocket as he looked for receivers to throw to.

Herbert completed 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 84.2% of his passes.

That’s incredible enough on its own. Yet Herbert became the fifth quarterback this season – in just nine game – to complete at least 80% of his passes against the Eagles.

Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) scores a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor.

According to NBCSports' Reuben Frank, the Eagles had only allowed that to happen five times in their history before this season. That goes back to 1933.

Herbert had a passer rating of 123.2. For the season, the opposing quarterback has a rating of 104.5.

If all of those quarterbacks were a single entity, they would rank eighth in the NFL, just behind Tom Brady.

In addition, NFL quarterbacks have completed 75.5% of their passes against the Eagles. The record by a single quarterback for completion percentage in a season is 74.4%, set by Drew Brees in 2018.

Think about that for a minute. Opposing quarterbacks complete 3 out of 4 passes against the Eagles.

So yes, forget about quarterback being the Eagles' top priority this offseason, and start with the defense.

Story continues

After all, if the Eagles are going to stick with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and his amoeba-like defensive philosophy, then they need the players to execute that philosophy.

And they clearly don't have those players.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards and 2 TDs against the Eagles.

A quick aside on Gannon's amoeba-like defense: In theory, the Eagles want to be able to adjust to any style of offense they're facing. So they could easily interchange from a 4-3 front to a 3-4 front. And they can easily use a hybrid safety as a linebacker, just as easily as they can play Cover-2.

The Eagles, as currently constructed, can't do either. So when defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was asked if the Eagles need to blitz more, he replied: "I ain't the defensive coordinator."

Hargrave didn't mean it as if he was doubting Gannon, the way Fletcher Cox openly did on two occasions publicly this season. He was simply saying he's doing what he's told.

So it's the defense that needs to change.

Sure, Eagles fans can dream about using their potential three first-round picks in a package for Seattle's Russell Wilson, or drafting a quarterback early in the first round.

But that would be wasted energy.

Eagles. Phillies. College and high school sports. Subscribe to Delaware Online to get every story.

Hurts is quietly showing that he can become the franchise quarterback. He did nothing to lose the game. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 62 more yards.

And he showed toughness at every turn.

That was especially true in the second half after the Chargers took a 16-10 lead. Hurts came right back with a touchdown drive in which he hit DeVonta Smith twice in a row for 23 and 19 yards, and Dallas Goedert again for another 21 yards.

Then after Herbert once again picked apart the Eagles' defense, Hurts came right back, hitting Smith for a 28-yard TD with 6:07 left to tie the game at 24-24. On that drive, Hurts flipped in mid-air to convert a third down.

Hurts never got another chance because the Chargers never relinquished the ball until they kicked the game-winning field goal with 2 seconds left.

"He just was really unfazed by the scenario and just showed a lot of poise," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "Down seven, everything in his eyes said, 'Put it on me and let's go ...'

"And he made some unbelievable plays on third down ... He just was really composed in a tight situation. That's what you want out of your quarterback."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs out of bounds with the ball while under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers safety Mark Webb (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

But there were two plays that Hurts lamented after the game, which shows the fine line he has to walk because the defense can’t stop anyone.

The first was a deep pass for Goedert that hit off his fingertips on the Eagles' opening drive. The Eagles faced a 3rd-and-5 from the Chargers' 45, and Hurts, under a fierce pass rush, got the ball off as he was leveled. The Eagles punted.

The second came in the final seconds of the first half, when Smith had a step on his defender heading for the back corner of the end zone. Hurts, throwing off his back foot, led him too far. The Eagles settled for a field goal.

"It’s not about any of that," Hurts said about his second-half play. "I expect to do those things. I also expect to come out and start fast and do the things I need to do early in the game. We are looking at a potential 10-point differential in the game, maybe 14.

"So the stuff in the end, I expect that to happen. My coaches expect that to happen."

But quietly, there's something developing, especially between Hurts and Smith, the Eagles' first-round pick.

Smith had 5 catches for 116 yards. And as much as the Eagles couldn't stop Herbert, the Chargers couldn't stop Smith from running roughshod through their secondary late in the game.

Through nine games, Smith has 537 yards receiving. He's well on his way to shattering the Eagles' record for receiving yards by a rookie, set by DeSean Jackson with 912 yards in 2008.

Smith is only going to get better as the season goes on. So is Hurts.

“There was a situation in that game where we had to make those plays to stay in it,” Hurts said, “and we made them.

"DeVonta made the plays in the end, but I mean, it wasn’t enough. None of it was enough to win."

It should’ve been. It wasn’t because the defense is historically awful.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Eagles' biggest problem is with the defense, and not Jalen Hurts