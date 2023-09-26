Blame execution, not play choices for Texas Tech football's late-game failure | Williams

Joey McGuire said on Monday what many Texas Tech football fans wanted him to. A point of contention after Tech's 20-13 loss Saturday at West Virginia surrounded the coaches' decision to throw four passes after the Red Raiders reached first down at the 11-yard line on their last possession.

All fell incomplete, Tech turned the ball over on downs and West Virginia ran out the clock.

Why, folks wanted to know, had Tech not given the ball on any of those four plays to running back Tahj Brooks, who finished with 25 carries for 149 yards? McGuire allowed that maybe he should have. Brooks carried eight times for 35 yards on the drive.

"It's first-and-10 from the 11-yard line, we have two timeouts and we should have run the ball at least once or twice in that situation," the Texas Tech coach said.

Saying that was an easy way to mollify the masses, and McGuire might have believed it, too.

Reader interactions: Where are the explosive plays? More run game needed? | Texas Tech football Q&A session

Surgery scheduled: Texas Tech football QB Tyler Shough out 6-8 weeks with broken fibula, Joey McGuire confirms

He also knows nothing was wrong with the plays called at the end. On third down, Behren Morton had tight end Jayden York open in the end zone, and the throw went off York's hands. Morton had to throw over a linebacker and put the ball a little too high. York could have caught it.

"We knew it was going to come scot-free," McGuire said, "and it did."

Morton threw earlier for Nehemiah Martinez on a fade to the corner, rankling folks who disdain fades to 5-foot-8 receivers. Mike Leach knew offense. Leach never shied from throwing a fade or a flag route for Wes Welker and Eric Morris, two short guys.

Red-zone pass-game strategy is not as simple as "throw it to the tall guy." Height matters less than strength, body control and knowing how to set up a DB.

Had passer and receiver executed on any of those four plays, the game-ending sequence would've received minimal scrutiny.

"It's always after-the-fact type deals," offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said. "I look at those plays and feel like we had guys open and they were good play calls. After you look back at it and had those timeouts, do I wish we'd run the ball? Sure. What makes me a little more upset is the execution of the plays and the progressions and just barely missing out."

Now the beef of the moment is that Brooks is underused. The evidence shows otherwise. Brooks carried 19 times against Tarleton State. His 25 carries Saturday afternoon were, briefly, the most by a Big 12 player this season until Kansas State's D.J. Giddens carried 30 times Saturday night against Central Florida.

Brooks' workload the past couple of weeks might become the norm for the time being.

"I said it last week after the Tarleton State game: I think running the football settles the game down," McGuire said. "I think it takes pressure off the offensive line from the standpoint of the pass rush, and I think it definitely takes pressure off the quarterback, and so we're going to have to continue that. It's not because of the situation we're in, but that's just what we're doing well."

Brooks should carry a lot, but it's interesting how many now want the Red Raiders to be one-dimensional. Sorry, Jerand Bradley, preseason all-Big 12. Sorry, Myles Price, who caught a touchdown pass in each of the first three games. Sorry, you tight ends who were fan favorites not long ago.

Most of all, sorry, Behren Morton, who, as backup quarterback for most of the past two seasons, was the people's choice more than any other player on the team. Morton has a long runway with Tyler Shough likely to miss the rest of the season with a broken fibula.

Morton completed only 13 of 37 Saturday and missed some open receivers, though, so people have jumped off the Behren bandwagon on to Brooks'.

College football

Who: Texas Tech vs. Houston

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

Records: Houston 2-2, 0-1 in the Big 12; Texas Tech 1-3, 0-1

Rankings (AP/USA TODAY AFCA coaches poll): Both teams unranked.

Last game: Houston 38, Sam Houston State 7; West Virginia 20, Texas Tech 13

Last meeting: Texas Tech 33, Houston 30 (2OT) last year in Lubbock.

TV: Fox Sports 2

Line: Texas Tech by 9. Over-under: 57 1/2 points

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Blame execution, not plays for Texas Tech football failure | Williams