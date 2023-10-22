Blame Detroit Lions’ embarrassing blowout loss to Ravens on Dan Campbell and his staff

Free Press columnists Carlos Monarrez and Shawn Windsor tackle three tough questions (plus a bonus question) after the Detroit Lions’ 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday:

How did the Lions face-plant this bad?

Carlos: It’s one thing to lose. It’s another thing to get embarrassed on both sides of the ball when you’re supposed to be one of the best teams in the NFC. The players deserve blame for missed assignments, wobbling passes, drops, poor protection, poor pass defense and no push from the defensive line. But something this bad comes down to preparation, not simply “attention to detail and discipline,” as the FOX broadcast reported coach Dan Campbell said coming out of halftime. Campbell, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn and their assistants deserve the bulk of the blame for not having this team prepared to at least look competitive. This face-plant reminded me of last year’s face-plant at Carolina, which essentially kept them out of the playoffs. The Lions can’t afford to not be prepared like this again.

So, Carlos lays the blame on the coaches?

Shawn: Good for Carlos for taking a stand. It needed to be done. Seriously, though, Campbell and Jared Goff have both mentioned that rough times would inevitably come. That it came so quickly, after a week of planning for the NFC title game, is a jolt to the collective system.

Still, it was expected.

“Adversity,” Campbell said recently. “It’s coming.” His quarterback parroted him. It was easy to dismiss amid all the good vibes, and all the winning. But they knew this team wouldn’t go undefeated the rest of the way. And that when the loss came, it would feel as it’s feeling at the moment:

Depressing.

SEIDEL: Detroit Lions come crashing down against unstoppable Baltimore Ravens

Good teams lose football games, though. It’s normal, even if that sense of normal hasn’t taken hold around here because of the winning. Unfortunately, for the Lions, this loss will linger for a bit, because they don’t face a team with a winning record for a while, and so we’ll wonder: just how good are these guys?

I don’t think they’re 30 points worse than Baltimore if the teams played again this season. Then again, they weren’t ready to go. They weren’t focused and in tune with the details of the plan.

That’s on the coaching staff. Campbell and Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson didn’t teach – or sell – what they wanted very well. Maybe the buzz and the praise and the Super Bowl possibility chatter got in the way. It happens.

Campbell and his staff can’t let it happen again.

Were the Lions finally exposed by a good team?

Carlos: Yes, but really no. Look, John Harbaugh has won a Super Bowl and Lamar Jackson has been an NFL MVP. Even though the Ravens weren’t considered among the NFL’s truly elite teams before Sunday, they were a very good team playing at home facing a hot and highly hyped opponent. The Lions had enough to win this game, but the sky isn’t falling. I have little concern that Campbell and his staff will let this kind of no-show face-plant happen again this season. If you want to apply the shiniest of silver linings to this debacle, think of this as something the Lions had to get out of their system before the games really matter in December and come down to deciding the division title and playoff seeding. At the very least, the Lions will have an extra day to ruminate and prepare for another shot at redemption for a national audience on Monday night.

Was it all on the coaching staff?

Shawn: Of course not. Sometimes the matchups aren’t favorable. And sometimes a team is just better up front. Baltimore was, on both sides. Goff didn’t have time to throw. Jackson did.

Football may not be that simplistic, but fundamentally, it’s simple in this way, and no matter how creative offensive and defensive plans get, the line of scrimmage is everything. This is what makes the loss to the Ravens particularly dispiriting.

They got pushed around and knocked around and eventually stomped to the ground. The Lions weren’t supposed to get dominated like this in the trenches, and this result will turn a few heads.

Whether or not the loss should undo the good work of the first six weeks of the season is the question. No, it shouldn’t, but it’s fair to wonder who exactly they are.

They’ve played three good offenses this season and given up 37 and 38 points to two of them – the Seahawks and the Ravens. The third? That would be Kansas City, and the Chiefs were missing Travis Kelce.

The Lions are a good team. But they have a lot of work to do.

Contact Carlos Monarrez: cmonarrez@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmonarrez. Contact Shawn Windsor: swindsor@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @shawnwindsor.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Blame Detroit Lions blowout loss to Ravens on Dan Campbell and staff